McCoy’s double-double not enough as Tigers fall

Bahamian collegiate basketball player Malachi McCoy racked up 13 points and 14 rebounds in his latest outing but his team, the Benedict College Tigers fell 61-58 in dramatic fashion to the Fort Valley State University Wildcats at the HPE Arena in Fort Valley, Georgia, on Monday night. K.J. Doucet hit a game-winning three-point shot in the waning seconds for the Wildcats.

The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Tigers, and they sport a 14-5 win/loss record on the season. They are 10-2 in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC).

McCoy played 28 minutes and went 3-for-5 from the field and 7-for-10 from free throw line. He pulled down eight defensive rebounds and six offensive boards. The forward also had two blocks.

The Tigers went into the second half up 35-29. They shot 36.7 percent from the field in the first half while holding the Wildcats to just 25.4 percent shooting from the field. McCoy had eight points and five rebounds in the first half.

The second half started with the Wildcats going on a 7-0 scoring run as they took a 36-35 lead with 17:24 left in the half.

McCoy put his team up by three points, 55-52, when he sank two free throws at the 3:14 mark. The Tigers held the lead until the 1:40 mark when the Wildcats took a 58-57 lead. The Bahamian was able to grab an offensive rebound and went up for a shot but was fouled. He went to the free throw line and made the first attempt to tie the game at 58 points. He missed the second attempt and the home team got the defensive rebound before calling a timeout.

After the timeout, the Wildcats held the ball for the last shot that was a three-point attempt by Doucet that went in and won the game for them. Doucet finished with a game-high 22 points.

The Tigers could not buy a three-point shot in the second half. They finished 0-for-12 from downtown in that half and shot only 25 percent for the half. The Wildcats finished the second half shooting 40 percent from the field and connected on four shots from deep.

These teams will have a rematch on Saturday February 5. This time it will be at home for the Tigers, at the Benjamin E. May HRC Arena in Columbia, South Carolina.

Bahamian Lathaniel Bastian was also in action, playing for the Angelo State University Rams on

Saturday at the Stephens Arena in San Angelo, Texas. The Rams blew out Eastern New Mexico Greyhounds, 93-62. Bastian finished with seven points and seven rebounds to go along with three blocks in 16 minutes on the floor.

The reserve forward went 3-for-4 from the field and 1-for-2 from the free throw line.

The Rams now sport a 14-5 record on the season and a 5-3 record in Lone Star Conference action. Bastian’s 16 points was a part of his team’s 41 total bench points.

It was a close game in the opening minutes of the first half. Bastian threw down a slam dunk at the 12:09 mark that tied the game at 11. The tie was broken quickly and the Rams went on to lead 29-19 with 4:51 left in the first half. The lead was extended to 45-24 at the end of the first half as the Rams rode a 16-5 edge to end the half.

At the beginning of the second half, the Rams jumped on the Greyhounds some more, extending the lead to 30, 57-27, on a 12-3 scoring run that ended at the 13:57 mark. The closest the Greyhounds came to the Rams for the rest of the half was 28 points.

The Rams finished the game shooting 49.2 percent from the field that included 12-for-29 from three-point range.

The Rams were locked in a home battle against the University of Texas Permian Basin up to press time last night. The final result was unavailable up to press time.