McFall named PSAC West Athlete of the Week

Bahamian Jonathan McFall, a senior at Slippery Rock University (SRU) in Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania, has been named as the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Western Division Athlete of the Week in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division II, the league office announced on Monday.

McFall earned the weekly honor after leading the Slippery Rock men’s basketball team to a pair of wins, taking down Alderson Broaddus University, 68-62, and Notre Dame College, 82-72, at last weekend’s Butler County Chamber of Commerce Conference Challenge.

In the two games, McFall averaged 21.5 points on 55.2 percent shooting from the field. He added 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game. No other player in the PSAC West Division averaged at least 20 points and five rebounds per game last weekend.

The highlight of the performance for McFall came in Slippery Rock’s double-digit win over Notre Dame College as he scored a career-high 28 points while pulling down five rebounds, recording three steals and blocking a shot.

Now in his second season with Slippery Rock, McFall has started 25 of his 30 games played for SRU while producing per game averages of 13.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks while shooting 52.6 percent from the field overall and 81.8 percent at the foul line.

Slippery Rock returns to competition at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday when it hosts Penn State Greater Allegheny at Morrow Field House in Slippery Rock. A victory would improve SRU’s win/loss record to 3-0, giving the program its first 3-0 start since the 2009-10 season.

McFall stands at 6’5” and weighs 160 pounds. He plays the guard or forward position for the Slippery Rock men’s basketball team.

SRU is a small public university in Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania, USA, with an enrollment of just under 9,000 students.