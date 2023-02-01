Media accreditation portal for CARIFTA set to open

The Local Organizing Committee of the CARIFTA Games Bahamas 2023 (LOC) is set and ready to host an exciting championship April 8-10, 2023. The event is expected to be highly viewed globally, and the LOC is inviting local and international media partners onboard to lend coverage.

Although the CARIFTA track and field championships is a junior level competition, media covering this event will be treated to similar facilities and services as accustomed to at professional competitions like the World Athletics Relays.

LOC Senior Director of Event Media Services Tonique Williams has indicated that four of the seven media areas offered during the World Athletics Relays will be at the media’s disposable during the three days of activities. These areas include: the Media Press Center, the Media Tribune or Press Boxes and the Press Conference Room.

The Media Press Center will be a shared space with the Copy Centre. This space will be available for the media to work on their news stories and receive results. The center will be equipped with high speed Wi-Fi internet, concierge check-in service and timely results.

The Media Tribune or Press Boxes, located in the spectator’s stands, will present a direct view of the finish line, offering the best seats in the house for journalists, trackside, just near the finish line. Also, the Mixed Zone allows journalists first contact with the athletes at the end of their competitions.

The Press Conference Room allows journalists to conduct interviews of top finishers and performers.

“We are preparing to host over 100 journalists, photographers and broadcasters. There is a lot of interest from the regional CARIFTA community because these 2023 championships is the second CARIFTA championship since the opening of many Caribbean countries post pandemic,” said Williams. “Additionally, this is the 50th anniversary of CARIFTA and The Bahamas – it is important that the significance of this very important time in history is captured in all its splendor and color.”

Williams and her team are well versed when it comes to delivering a high quality experience for the media. She served as the Senior Director of Event Media Services for the World Athletics Relays 2014, 2015 and 2017 and CARIFTA 2018. Her assistant Rudina Miller, who has gained experience from serving in this area for the world relays of 2015 and 2017 and CARIFTA 2018, joins her.

Media wishing to cover this event are asked to complete the registration process as soon as possible.

To make application, the online Media Application Form is located on the CARIFTA website at https://www.carifta50.com/mediaapplication on the media page. It must be completed. All applications must be submitted with an official letter of employment from the media outlet stamped by the national track and field federation where the outlet has its domicile.

Completion of the application process does not automatically guarantee accreditation. Once the application has been reviewed and approved by the LOC, the applicant will receive a link to apply for media accreditation. The online accreditation process opens February 6, 2023. The deadline to apply for media accreditation is Tuesday March 30, 2023.

Media personnel planning to attend the CARIFTA Games are able to access information via the CARIFTA website at https://www.carifta50.com/media or may contact LOC Senior Director of Event Media Services Tonique Williams at telephone number (242) 376-9295 or by e-mail at media@carifta50.com.