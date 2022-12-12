Mega resorts forecast record 2023 visitor numbers

Both of The Bahamas’ mega resorts – Atlantis and Baha Mar – are forecasting occupancies for 2023 that would surpass 2019 levels, it was revealed on Friday during the Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association’s (BHTA) annual general meeting.

Senior Vice President at Baha Mar Robert “Sandy” Sands said during the meeting that the hotel’s booking pace for 2023 compared to the booking pace for 2022, is ahead by 40 percent.

Sands added that the hotel’s group bookings for next year are also ahead by 33 percent. He explained that these numbers are coming at the tail end of a record year for the resort.

“This past year at Baha Mar has been a record-breaking year in terms of occupancy for the resort and the year ahead,” said Sands.

He added that Baha Mar’s child-sleeper occupancy rate has grown significantly since the resort opened its water park Baha Bay.

Sands added that the resort’s approach to marketing, including celebrity partnerships with people like Bruno Mars and Kendall Jenner, has paid dividends.

“The year 2023 and beyond looks very, very positive for Baha Mar and certainly The Bahamas,” he said.

“We believe that our success will help The Bahamas’ success in beating its most successful year of 2019, in 2023.

Vice President of Atlantis Jackson Weech said during his industry report on Atlantis at the BHTA meeting that the resort surpassed all expectations in 2022.

“We’ve had an equally successful year,” Weech said.

He explained that Atlantis has seen growth in almost all of its business segments except for the Beach Tower, which is set to undergo a major facelift.

Weech said Atlantis’ occupancies matched those of record year 2019.

He added that the resort’s booking pace for 2023 shows levels are projected to surpass 2019.