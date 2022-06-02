DEATH NOTICE

Melinda Donna Green age 63years of #8 Greenway Drive died at Princess Margaret Hospital on Monday, May 23rd, 2022.

She is survived by her Mother: Orean Simmons: Sisters: Michelle Seymour, Yvonne Curry, Quitel Bethel- Lewis, Cassandra Gordon, Mavis Parks, Gina, Kenya & Keva Greene, Pamela Wilchombe; Brothers: Carlisle & Urias Seymour, Mark, Rudy & Raymond Greene, TrevorRolle; Niece: Danataya Sands- Deal and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.