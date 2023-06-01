DEATH NOTICE

Ms. Melissa Shenique Knowles, 45 years of Cordia Street, Pinewood Gardens, Nassau, Bahamas died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Friday, May 26th, 2023.

She is survived by her Children: Trent Saunders and Taitianna R. Deaveaux; Grandchildren: Brayden McDonald, Braxton McDonald and Trinity Saunders; Mother: Elder Marva Knowles; Father: Malachi Knowles; Two Sisters: Minister Erica Russell (Douglas) & Marvette Darville (Theo); One Brother: Pastor Deon Knowles (Kerlisha); Numerous Nieces, Nephews, Aunts, Uncles & Cousins and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.