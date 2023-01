BUTLERS‘ FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORIUM

DEATH NOTICE

Death Notice for Melva Lynette DeVeaux, age 67years of Nassau, N.P. passed peacefully on Monday, December 12, 2022.

.

She is survived by her Daughter: Gina DeVeaux; Sister: JoAnn DeVeaux-Callender; Niece: Jody Knowles; Nephew-in-Law: Dana Knowles; Grandnephews: David, Daniel and Dillon Knowles; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.