Melvern Bootle Cornish

DEATH NOTICE

Melvern Bootle Cornish age 72 years for Treasure Cay and formerly of Cooper’s Town, Abaco died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Tuesday, February 22nd, 2022.

She is survived by her sons: Dermon Bootle, Audrick McKenzie, Lazara and Uthan Cornish; daughters: Michelle Mikula-Smith and Orneika Cornish Senatus; sisters: Ruthmae McIntosh and Donna Hudson; brothers: Everette, Albert, Welbourne and Drexel Bootle; and other relatives too numerous to mention.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Advertisments Nassau Guardian

