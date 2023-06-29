Obituaries

Melvern Campbell Johnson

BUTLERS’ FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORIUM

Death Notice

Death Notice for Melvern Campbell Johnson age 83 years, a resident of Buen Retrio Road, passed peacefully at her residence on Friday, June 24, 2023.

She is survived by her daughter: Laurie Johnson Bullard; granddaughter Letitia Bullard, grandson: Keith Bullard; one sister: Rita Mott; one brother: Richard Campbell; numerous nieces and nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends,

Funeral Arrangements will be announced at a later date.

