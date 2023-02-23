Funeral Service for Melvin Edward Bain, 65 yrs., a resident Bain Town, of will be held at Church of God of Prophecy, Meadow Street, on Wednesday, March 1st,2023 at 11:00a.m. Officiating will be Bishop Sterling Moss and assisted by other Ministers of the Gospel. Interment follows in Old Trail Cemetery, Old Trail Road.

He is survived by his Sisters: WRC 842 Mary Wilson, Alice (Phillip) Newton, Olive Brown, Jennifer Ferguson, Barbra Kelly; Brothers: Howard & Ishmael Bain; Sis-In-Law: M. Yvette Minnis; Nieces: Lagenia (Patrick) Gibson, Cicylea (Terrell) Dorsett, Jessica Bain, Annisha (Derek) Brown Sr., Chalamay, Nicole (Taveres) Gardiner, Allison Bain, Darnell Claridge, Marcia Pennerman, Michelle, Deangela, Deshonell Darling, Jessica Ferguson, Kimblen, Amanda, Beverly, Deborah, Valencia, Patrice, Cetera, Angnest, Mavis, Carolyn, Theresa, Doris, Joeanna, Melissa, Aretha, Rebecca, Tarest, Sherry, Shelly; Nephew: Lamont, Maitland (Dawneka), Chavez Brown, Elliot Minnis, Winston (Tamara) Agaro, D’Angelo (Cephia), Cocheese Newton, Ashwell Bain, Steven, Alphonson Ferguson, Herman, Dennise, Taras, Renaldo, Raynor, Leroy, Marrio, Leon, Gary, Terrance, Daniel, Alton, Drano, Hervis, Simeon, Lincoln, Freddie Stedman, Auston, Cedrick, John

Grand nieces and nephews: Dr. Schyonne Adderley, Re’Gene Bethel, Terlyah Dorsett, Aryanna and Danyelle Miller, Jayden Grant, Denajieo Munroe, Jermaine, Joshua Farrington, Derek Jr., Deryn Brown, Ava Rose, Maitlynn Brown, Tyren, Nyeem Gardiner, Auhmaud Minns, Wynter, Marlin, Edison, Devonya, Luke, Glendera, Glenderson, Athore Black, Shanika, Shaniqua, Rochelle, Audrey, Dominique, D’Crec Moss; Cousins: Vesey Ferguson & Family, Kermit Forbes of West Palm Beach, Linda Fitzgerald & Family, Kendal Pinder & Family, Children of Leon Rahming, Children of Samuel Rahming, Children of Louise Smith, Carlton Smith, Children of Gwendolyn Forbes; Other relatives and friends: The Johnson Family, Liz and the entire Eneas St. Family, Finlayson St., Pitt Rd. Family, Superwash Nassau St., Pennerman, Neicy, Ruthmae Bain & Family. Special thanks to the patient care reps at PMH.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-5:00 p.m. on Tuesday & on Wednesday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until service time.