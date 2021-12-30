A homegoing celebration for the life of Melvin Johnson, age 19, of Wluff Road, will be held on Saturday 1st January, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at City of Israel International Covenant Church, Lightbourne Avenue off Farrington Road, Rock Crusher, New Providence, Bahamas. Officiating will be The Most Reverend Dr. G. Elton Major Presiding Bishop Chief Apostle – CKKF/ Sr. Pastor and he will be assisted by other ministers of the gospel. Interment will follow in Southern Cemetery, Cowpen and Spikenard Roads.

Treasured Memories will always remain in the hearts of his Father: Neil Johnson; Mother: Melvern McPhee; Brothers: Antonio Glinton, Trevor McPhee, Neil, O’Neil, and O’Neo Johnson; Sisters: Anthonique Glinton, and Antoinette McPhee; Uncles: Alfred, Daniel Johnson, Johnathan, and Marvin McPhee, Troy Walkine, Trevor Williams; Aunts: Pamela, Tiffany, and Susan Johnson, Carnetta Gaitor, Debra Walker, Margo and Miling McPhee, Helen, Bloniva and Ivadell Walkine, Natasha Wright; Granduncles: Cecil Brown, Garnet Rolle, Kirk Davis, Lawrance McPhee; Grandaunts: Veronica, Patricia, Linda and Tara Brown, Geneva Rose, Rochelle Davis, Harriet Kelly McPhee, Leanna Bowleg, Judy Carey Carey from Tapum Bay, Eleuthera; Nephew: Kenton Arthur, Nieces: Vantashia Hield, Treasure McPhee, and Davy Lightboure; 180 Cousins including: Cleveland Walker, Terrelle, Shekinah, and Caslan Gaitor, Tajana Albury, Saira, Daniel Jr. and Danielle Johnson Jr., Alfred McPhee Jr., Stacey Copper, Kelly Petty, Micheal, Michelle, and Diana McPhee, Kenny St. Jacques, Harold, Jamaine, Dominic, Antonin, Keon, Amander, James, Cephas, Gabriella, Cecil, and Latara Brown, Cecilia, Cleveland, Harold and Shawania Mcphee, Ovando Woosdside, Kendrick and Keron Arthur, Jephthan Armbrister, Mario and Perry Farrington, Trevino Walkine, Kevin, Rochelle, Keva, Kendra, Kimberly and Kelly Stuart, Tavares Duncombe, Joanna, Diane, Bernadette, Raynette, Rashad, Romain, Leroy, Derick, Vanessa, Brandon, Brittany, Lionel Jr., Malik, and Garnet Rolle, Anthony and Tamika Adderley, Cyntych Davis, Andrew Cash, Urieka Curtis, Danna and Kevin Salable, Delicia Campbell, Raquell, Shantika, Tamiko, Larry, and Shanice Rose, Althea and Stephen King, Samantha and Dexter Carey, Keva Wallace, Reginald Joseph, Nardia, and Nadeshia Glinton, Chelsea & Lee McIntosh. A host of relatives and friends including, Jerome Rahming, Lauise Laing, Beryl Braynnen, Ruth Hanna, Andrea Foster, Mother Andrea Moncur, Brain Tappin, Andrew Campbell, Allison Anderson, David and Deandrea Lightbourn, , Treco Francis, Ameila Hall, Emilio Beneby, Gabby, Pastor Keva Major, Brenda Bastian, Lionel, Nyoka, Demeatress, and Charisse Rolle, Kendrisse Arthur, Carl Curry, Ms. Colleen, Marcia Ferguson, Pettianne Knowles, Raquel Petty, Gina Adderley, Davaughn Hield, Mariska Moncur, Charisma Tucker, Antonio Glinton Sr., Terry; Family, Leroy & Roger, Akiah and Akeisha Davis, Amanda Strupp, Terrance Davis & Family, Oraque Morris & Family, Latario Swain, Beanie-man, Kelly Sands, Latoya Archer & Family, The Balfour Family, The Reckly Family, The Minnis Family, The Brown, McPhees, Rose, Cash, Arthur, Rolles, Davis, Saymour, Wrights, King, Walkine, Bowe, Fritz, Laing, Mitchell and Bodie Families, S.C. McPherson Junior High Family, The City of Israel Family, Faith Holiness Family, Discipleship Outreach Kingdom Minister Family, Wulff Road Family and the Constituency of Centreville.

Viewing will be held in the “Garden of Eden Suite” at St Ambrose Funeral Home, #34 Arundel Street on Thursday 30th – Friday 31st December, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.