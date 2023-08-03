Less than a minute

DEATH NOTICE

Ret’d Senior Customs Officer, Melvin Joseph Forbes Jr. aged 63 years, of Regent Street, died at his residence on Friday 28th July, 2023.

He is survived by his Mother: Elnicka Forbes; Daughters: Melvette, Alrona, and Maliyah Forbes; Sons: Melvin III, Arnold, Renaldo, and Michael Forbes; Grandchildren: Andrew Mullings, Angel Plunkett, Aiden Beaver, & Genaya Forbes; Sisters: Taraseta Hudson and Michelle Forbes; Brother: Dr. Charles Forbes; Aunts: Christine Swann, Grace Turner, & Edna Glinton; Uncles: Vincent, & Whitfield Forbes, Chilean Turner Jr. & Kevin Glinton; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.