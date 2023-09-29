Melvin Joseph Forbes

Melvin Forbes Jr., 63

of Regent Street, will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, 30th September, 2023 at St. Thomas More Roman Catholic Church, Madeira Street, Palmdale. Officiating will be Fr. Junior Calixte. Interment will follow in the Catholic Cemetery, Tyler Street.

Left to cherish his memories are Mother: Elnicka Forbes; Daughters: Melvette, Alrona and Maliyah Forbes; Sons: Melvin III, Arnold, Renaldo and Michael Forbes; Grandchildren: Andrew Mullings, Angel Plunkett, Aiden Beaver, Arnold Forbes Jr., Aniyah, Genaya and Montano Forbes; Sisters: Taraseta (Oral) Hudson and Michelle Forbes; Brother: Dr. Charles (Theresa) Forbes; Aunts: Christine Swann, Dr. Grace Turner and Edna (Kevin) Glinton; Uncles: Vincent and Whitfield Forbes and Chilean Turner Jr.; Nieces: Taja Hudson and Charlesea Forbes; Nephews: Bernard Davis, Charles Forbes Jr., Tajaro (K’Shonique) and Tarajh Hudson; Cousins: Clarice (Lionel) Smith of Freeport, Grand Bahama, Katherine (Godfrey) Smith of Freeport, Grand Bahama, Georgette Russell of West Palm Beach, Florida, Arien (Tamara) Rolle, Michelle (Rev. Dr. Jonathan) Ford, Frederick A. (Yenia Perez Alvarez) Turner, Lucy Longley, Pamela, Karen, Janice, Shantel and Jacob G. Williams, Deputy Registrar in the Supreme Court, Edmund (Okeda) Turner, Chester Turner, LaDaisy Turner, Constable 2748 Ebonais (Chavette) Davis, Gimel (Dereck) Culmer, Nurse Kemala Swann, Chrishanne (Nino) LaChapel; Counsel Caulette (Gervin) Simmons and son of Turks & Caicos, Crown Counsel Chassidy Swann of Birmingham, England, Charis Swann, Dr. Jasmin (Apostle Brian) Turner­Dareus, Karin Glinton, Dr. Kevin Emile and Dr. Kristofor Glinton; Other Relatives and Friends: James 0. (Cynthia) Rolle, Yvette Symonette, Arneith Lee, Myrle Briscoe, Neenah Rolle, Arlean Ching & Family, Andrea Pritchard-Joseph, The Turner Family, Bishop Helen McPhee, Jackie McPhee, Kedan and Denise Squire, Warren Sawyer & Family, Genevieve Thomas, Jeremy Penn & Family, Derek Johnson, Phyllis Campbell­Johnson, Fr. Junior Calixte, St. Thomas More Parish, Five Porches of Deliverance Apostolic Center, Mission Baptist Church, Pastor Reuben and Sister Daphne Cooper and Family, Apostle Fredericka D. Minus, Gladiator Road and Turnquest AvenueCommunity, Cat Island Families: Turners, Seymours, Stubbs, Moncurs, Bannisters, Kings and Gilberts, The Rolle Town Community, The Symonette Family, The Pritchard Family of Coopers Town, Abaco, St. Augustine’s College, Class of 1977, Dr. Yvette Carter, Dr. Chrispin Gomez, Dr. Mucomba Miller, Male Orthopedic Ward at PMH, Doctors Hospital West, Bahamas Customs, Staff of General Processing Unit (DIR), Staff of The Private Trust Corporation Limited, and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

May His Soul Rest in Peace!

Cremation was held.

