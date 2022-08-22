Memorial concert won’t ease suffering of hurricane victims

Dear Editor,



The government of The Bahamas recently announced that it will observe a week-long memorial to commemorate the passage of the deadliest hurricane to have made landfall in the modern Bahamas.

I pondered whether I should say something publicly, and the decision I arrived at was, no.

This was changed after many friends and fellow East Grand Bahamians asked my views on the subject. I shared my views with them privately, and now will do so with you, publicly.

Pause for a moment to reflect on how tightly-knit the communities of East Grand Bahama are, connected by common struggles, but moreover by blood.

The loss of life felt in one community spills over into the lives of loved ones in all the other communities. If the lineage is traced, we are all one.

There exists today in the communities of the far east, survivors and residents (who evacuated) who lost everything – but life.

Having to deal with the loss of family members is not easy, coupled with rebuilding and refocusing one’s life to the new normal.

Then a global pandemic, the new, new normal; on the heels of this a new government, a new, new, new normal.

After all of this, three “news” and three years have slipped by. However, much remains the same.

Many of the families that we wish to join in this national time of memorial are still attempting to rebuild and restore that which was washed away.

The rising cost of living along with life’s realities have not allowed for much change to occur, though we remain prayerful that it is on the way.

I’m not about to go down the rabbit hole of a “memorial concert” or any of the other forms of window dressing we are swallowing as being sincere.

In my lesser-developed mind, memorial and concert are two words I don’t particularly use together. The former is solemn and the latter, jubilant.

Besides, we do not need a concert of any kind.

What we unequivocally need is a concerted effort to rebuild, restore and revive the lives of those who are still living in East Grand Bahama. Can we get assistance with that please?

Back to my major point.

What is needed is a full assessment of the lives of those who are left behind.

– How are they coping mentally?

– Have they gotten the support to rebuild their lives both tangibly and in any other ways?

– What if any attention is being given to the senior citizen population and members of the disabled community in these areas?

– When will the relevant government agencies that once existed make a resurgence?

Several cultural events have been held in the past few weeks in East Grand Bahama, bringing the much needed and appreciated economic activity that on the one hand felt like steps in the right direction.

On the other hand, you may or may not have noticed the following during your visits:

– Many communities remain in the state they were in just after the hurricane’s passage.

– Government schools remain abandoned, ostensibly as landmarks locked in time detailing the storm’s carnage.

– A great deal of downed poles and infrastructure remain on the roadsides.

Ultimately, what you could not miss was the strength of a formidable people who possess the courage to go on.

We hold fast to Revelation 20:13, that, “One day the sea will give up the dead.”

We remember our communities and those we love who no longer call them home. We do so in a way that honors their memory and not in ways that inflict pain or create any national outcry.

The national outcry should be for help for the people of Grand Bahama and Abaco.

The resources that are being spent by the government and “private sponsors” could be far better used in the lives of the people of Grand Bahama and Abaco who are still in dire need of help. But this is apparently too big of a conversation to be had.

I managed to type about 800 words thus far, and not one time have I used the name of that deadly storm.

I have retired it because of the pain and anguish it caused me and my family.

I don’t throw it around as a crutch either. More careful thought ought to be given to the trauma individuals faced and how certain antics interrupt the peace they now may or may not enjoy.

As a nation, we love pomp and pageantry and love “church” even more.

Undoubtedly, we will be in attendance under the false pretense that this is what is just and right. If we think soberly and review all sides, we will undeniably conclude it is not what is needed.

If you are on Grand Bahama Island, go to East Grand Bahama and speak with those who you meet. Hear their stories of survival. (They are varied and many)

Hear of the pressing needs that they still have.

Hear of the concerns they have for the community as a collective body.

Ask yourselves the question, what happens to communities without schools?

Ponder how a week-long “national celebration” is going to bring closure to a family.

Ask yourselves, were the families of the deceased, and or missing/presumed dead informed of the plans rolled out so beautifully from New Providence to include them in some way?

What, other than sweet nothings will be given to the families whose wounds will unquestionably be reopened?

After the grandstanding is done, what meaningful change will be left in the wake, or should they be satisfied with the reverberations of melodious gospel music from a “memorial concert” however well-intentioned it may be?

The lives of survivors should not be treated as items in a China closet, paraded once a year during the anniversary of what was undoubtedly a most traumatic event.

Will the residents be remembered after this anniversary has passed or placed back in the China closet until next year’s fourth anniversary?

Then lastly, ask yourself these final questions:

What happens after?

Why peel the scab, to leave a wound that is in need of much healing open for further injury or infection?

Psalm 42: “Hope thou in God”.



— Donovan Elreno Bowe

Born and raised in the quintessential, uninterrupted paradise that is High Rock, East Grand Bahama