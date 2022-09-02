Memories of Dorian haunt survivors 

MARSH HARBOUR, Abaco — Olivia Davis, 37, a Spring City resident, is still haunted by the memory of Hurricane Dorian.

“Things after the storm were very scary,” Davis told The Nassau Guardian.

“As big as I am now, when I hear a little thundering and lightning, I get scared and think the hurricane is coming, but thank God for health, strength and life.”

Davis said the mental effects of the storm are also rough on her children — ages 13 and six.

The youngest, she said, is afraid to be alone whenever it rains.

“After the storm and up to now, when she hears a little thunder and lightning, my little six-year-old will run in the room and say, ‘Mummy, mummy, the hurricane is coming. The hurricane is coming,’” Davis said.

“I say, ‘Ain’t no hurricane coming, baby.’”

Davis said her family has been coping the best they can and hoping for the best.

Davis’ story is not unique on Abaco as many residents are still suffering with the mental, physical and economic anguish of the storm.

Lenwood Cornish, 66, a taxi driver, also suffers.

Lenwood Cornish.

“Right now, there’s a hurricane out there and everybody is just looking and trying to determine if it makes sense with them fooling with their house because a hurricane could come again and break it down,” he said.

“They have that fear. The hurricane left a fear inside of people.”

When asked if he has that fear, Cornish replied, “Yes, I have it.”

He said he has started rebuilding his house that was destroyed during Dorian.

Cornish said the process has been slow.

“The government is very slow with giving material and stuff,” he said.

“For a whole year, they just held back material. That’s why I always say that in crisis, it’s not always good to change a government and it don’t matter how bad a government is doing. You know what you have but you don’t know what you’re going to get.”

Dorian pummeled Abaco on September 1, 2019. It spent the next two days ripping through Grand Bahama.

The monster storm, which was the strongest and worst to have hit The Bahamas in recent history, caused $3.4 billion in damages, left 74 people dead, and at least 282 people missing.

The losses are still fresh for many Abaconians like Susan Brivilon, 55, a Dundas Town resident, who said she knows “hundreds” of people who died during the storm.

“I lost all my family,” she said.

“I lost my sister, my brother, my nephews and I lost my nephew’s wife, and then a couple folks from my church.”

The loss of loved ones was made worse by the loss of her home, Brivilon said.

She said she lived with friends in Dundas Town after the storm.

“We tried to get a piece of property but that’s the hardest thing to find,” Brivilon said.

“If you find a piece, it may not be legit and people will want big money for that and they just want you to give it to them with no lawyer. It’s so tough and we can’t find somewhere to live.”

Brivilon said she is still using a generator to power the place where she lives.

She said she has to spend $40 every two days for gasoline to power the generator.

“The last three years have been rough, very rough,” Brivilon.

“We’re living a rough life.”