Men charged with gun offenses granted bail

A 33-year-old man has been charged after police allegedly found four unlicensed handguns and 314 rounds of ammunition in a van.

Eugene Campbell, of Fire Trail Road, appeared before Magistrate Shaka Serville on Monday charged with possession of firearms with intent to supply, possession of ammunition with intent to supply and possession of a component part of a firearm.

On August 12, officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit allegedly stopped the van that Campbell was driving on McKinney Drive.

During a search of the van, the officers allegedly found four 9mm pistols, a black 9mm magazine as well as hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Campbell pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted $9,900 bail.

As a condition of bail, Campbell is required to sign in at the Carmichael Road Police Station on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays before 7 p.m.

Campbell’s trial is set for December 5. He is represented by Roberto Reckley.

Meanwhile, a 30-year-old resident of Coconut Grove Avenue who was shot by police appeared in the same court.

Marvin Tilme denied charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of a firearm to put another in fear and possession of a firearm to resist lawful arrest.

Prosecutors allege that while at Balfour Avenue and East Street, Tilme pointed a 9mm pistol at PC 4066 Jerome Smith on August 10 with the intention of causing fear and evading arrest.

Tilme was also accused of breaking his bail curfew by being outside his home after 9 p.m., the time of the alleged shooting.

Sergeant 3025 Deon Barr objected to bail because Tilme was on bail for possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life when he allegedly committed the offenses.

Defense lawyer Ian Cargill argued that notwithstanding the provisions in the Bail Act, the Court of Appeal had put the onus on the prosecution to prove that a defendant was a flight risk or would reoffend.

Serville set Tilme’s bail at $9,900 on the condition that he wears an ankle monitor and reports to the Grove Police Station three times weekly.

His trial is set for November 3.