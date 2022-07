Four men accused of involvement in a deadly human smuggling operation were today charged with 18 counts of manslaughter.

McKenzie Jerome, 53, Donald Watson, 39, Eulan McKinney, 49, and Wilbens Joseph, 37, a Haitian national with a work permit, are accused of causing the deaths of 17 Haitian migrants and an unborn fetus.

They were not required to enter pleas to the charges and were denied bail.