Men charged with recent murders 

Two men are behind bars after homicide detectives wrapped up investigations into two recent murders.

Denero Whyms is charged with the murder of Katraz Coakley, and Delano Kelly is charged with the murder of Seth Strachan and the attempted murders of two others.

Prosecutors say Whyms gunned down Coakley at Lightbourne Street on September 10.

According to initial reports, both men were running together around 3 p.m. when Whyms allegedly shot Coakley multiple times, killing him.

Kelly is accused of a drive-by shooting outside Comfort Bar that killed Strachan and seriously injured two others.

Strachan was in front of the bar with Vantonio Cambridge and Shavanda Simms when the occupants of a dark car opened fire.

Both men were not required to enter pleas when they appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley on Friday.

They were denied bail and return to court on November 16.

Meanwhile, over in the Supreme Court, three juveniles accused of the murder of a 13-year-old boy pleaded not guilty on Friday.

They are accused of the shooting death of Quinton McKenzie at Willlams Lane, Kemp Road.

One of the accused is on bail and two others are on remand at the prison. The fourth accused is being held at the Simpson Penn for Boys. He was not arraigned because he was not sent for by the court.

His arraignment is scheduled to take place on September 21.

The matter has been assigned to Justice Renae McKay.

Additionally, Emile Hepburn and Jermeco Knowles denied that they are responsible for the April 10 murder of Leroy Bethel, who was found shot dead inside a car in Hatchet Bay, Eleuthera.

Hepburn and Knowles are on remand and their matter has been assigned to Justice Neil Brathwaite.

They are scheduled to appear before him on September 28 for a trial date.