Men charged with sexual offenses in separate matters

A 41-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl was on Wednesday denied bail.

Prosecutors alleged that Derrell Forbes had unlawful sexual intercourse with the minor and indecently assaulted her on January 19.

Forbes, who is represented by K. Melvin Munroe, was not required to enter pleas to the charges when he appeared before Magistrate Shaka Serville.

He was remanded to prison because the magistrate lacks the jurisdiction to consider bail for the offense.

However, he can seek bail in the Supreme Court.

Forbes returns to court on June 20 when it is expected that the matter will be fast-tracked to the Supreme Court for trial with the presentation of a voluntary bill of indictment.

Sergeant Deon Barr was the prosecutor.

Additionally, Philip McCartney, 40, appeared before Magistrate Kendra Kelly charged with the rape of a 31-year-old woman.

Prosecutors say the incident took place on February 19.

McCartney, who didn’t have a lawyer, was not required to enter a plea to the charge.

The matter is adjourned to May.