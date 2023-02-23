News

Men charged with sexual offenses in separate matters

Photo of Artesia Davis Artesia Davis Send an email February 23, 2023
34 1 minute read

A 41-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl was on Wednesday denied bail.

Prosecutors alleged that Derrell Forbes had unlawful sexual intercourse with the minor and indecently assaulted her on January 19.

Forbes, who is represented by K. Melvin Munroe, was not required to enter pleas to the charges when he appeared before Magistrate Shaka Serville.

He was remanded to prison because the magistrate lacks the jurisdiction to consider bail for the offense.

However, he can seek bail in the Supreme Court.

Forbes returns to court on June 20 when it is expected that the matter will be fast-tracked to the Supreme Court for trial with the presentation of a voluntary bill of indictment.

Sergeant Deon Barr was the prosecutor.

Additionally, Philip McCartney, 40, appeared before Magistrate Kendra Kelly charged with the rape of a 31-year-old woman.

Prosecutors say the incident took place on February 19.

McCartney, who didn’t have a lawyer, was not required to enter a plea to the charge.

The matter is adjourned to May.

Photo of Artesia Davis Artesia Davis Send an email February 23, 2023
34 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of Artesia Davis

Artesia Davis

Artesia primarily covers court stories, but she also writes extensively about crime.

Related Articles

AG advises PSs not to attend PAC

February 22, 2023

Sir Arthur calls on PM to apologize for ‘pathetic’ claim made in House

February 22, 2023

Ministry of Health refutes claim from Sands of surge in respiratory illnesses

February 22, 2023

Bell warns doctors, lawyers not to make false declarations to Dept. of Immigration

February 22, 2023
Back to top button