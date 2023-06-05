Men jailed for drug smuggling

Two men were sentenced last week to three and a half years in prison for their roles in a drug trafficking operation that resulted in the seizure of 872 pounds of marijuana.

Basil Johnson and Alfraido Poitier were convicted of drug possession with intent to supply and conspiracy to possess drugs with intent to supply following a trial before Magistrate Samuel McKinney.

Poitier has to pay a $12,000 fine to avoid spending an additional six months in prison. Johnson was not fined.

Police also arrested the owner of the boat, Kevin Dean, who was acquitted of all charges.

On May 30, 2021, officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit were on patrol in the Exuma chain when they spotted a blue vessel with two men onboard. The officers intercepted the vessel following a brief chase.

After the officers boarded the vessel, they found four crocus sacks that contained 872 pounds or marijuana with a street value of $872,000.

According to Dean’s testimony, his boat was experiencing engine problems and he hired Johnson and Poitier to bring the vessel back to New Providence.

Upon arrest, Johnson reportedly told the officers, “Y’all got me. I was running low on cash.”

The court found that Johnson and Poitier had knowledge, custody and control of the drugs, which were in plain view on the vessel.

Johnson was also sentenced to four years in prison in relation to a May 18 seizure of 1,140 pounds of marijuana in Ragged Island after pleading guilty.

He was fined $12,000 and will serve an additional six months in prison if the fine isn’t paid.

The sentences are to run concurrently.