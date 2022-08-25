Obituaries

Menett Mavis Russell

Funeral Service for the late Menett Mavis Russell, 71 years of Leeward Rd, Imperial Park and formerly of Mangrove Key, Andros, will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 27th, 2022 at Assembly Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Edmond St. off Dolphin Drive.  The Speaker will be George Fox.  Cremation was held.

Due to current Government regulations in respect of Covid-19, masks and physical distancing are required. 

She was preceded in death by her Husband: Tyrone Russell; Parents: Errol and Magnolia Wright.

Menett’s memory will be cherished by her Daughter: Tamara (Richard) Harrison; Sisters: Gertrude Gueido Fournelier, Leastine Bastian, Deborah (Sidney) Outten; Nephews: Collingwood (Yvette) Sweeting, Gary (Precious) Sweeting, Dairen (Barbara) Bastian, Dwayne (Dale) Wright; Nieces: Theodora Wright, Theresa Cooper, Ruth (Kevin) Duncomb, Pamela Atkins, Deann (Brett) Hallett, Delane (Tony) McCloud, Dekera (Greg) Gordon, Sherrene (Simon) Stalder, Sidney (Dietmar) Outten-Bauer, Rodger Outten, Bobi-jane (Yen) Newton; In-laws: Freddie (Beverly) Russell, Lindsay Bastian, Anthony (Nancy) Russell, Patricia and Kim Russell, and Elvira Russell; Relatives & friends too numerous to mention including: the Seabreeze Congregation and the entire family of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

