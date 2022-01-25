Mental & emotional toll

When you’re the parent of a differently abled child, every aspect of parenting is magnified – from medical treatment and finances, to ordinary excursions that become not so ordinary. At the same token, while the children need special attention, there is also the mental and emotional toll it takes on parents.

“There are lots of emotions,” said LaCharah Knowles, mother of 12-year-old Tamia Knowles, who was born with osteogenesis imperfecta (OI), also known as brittle bone disease.

“When I had my daughter, it was emotional … not because I didn’t love her. Obviously, I love her, she’s my child, but there was a lot of thought behind it – will she be able to go to school, get a job, live a normal productive life? From day one, you’re thinking about your child.”

A child born with OI may have soft bones that break (fracture) easily, bones that are not formed normally, and other problems. Signs and symptoms may range from mild to severe. OI is an inherited (genetic) bone disorder that is present at birth and is a lifelong condition.

Knowles said when she and her husband Thurman Knowles brought their second child home, she wondered how she would care for her, considering she had not been prepared to care for a child with special needs.

“At first when I brought my daughter home, I looked at her and said how am I going to care for her?”

The Knowles’ reside in Palmetto Point, Eleuthera. She recalls the first thing a doctor said to them was to suggest they consider moving to a place with a hospital – whether that was in New Providence, or out of country, to “properly” care for Tamia. It wasn’t something she was prepared to do.

“I just looked at her and said God how am I going to care for my child because I didn’t want to move from the island. I have a home on the island, I have a job and have to consider uprooting to someplace.”

Contemplating that and just hearing they needed to be close to a hospital, Knowles said, took a toll on her family, emotionally.

In the early days and months of Tamia’s life, the mom remembers being under a “cloud” that she could not shake due to the amount of information she had to take in and try to navigate.

While she was never diagnosed, Knowles is certain that the “cloud” was probably depression. She recalls not wanting to get out of bed and just wanting to lie there and be left alone. But she had another child to take care of and had to get out of bed.

“I didn’t identify it with depression at the time,” she said. When she hears people speak about depression, she now said it was depression.

“Everything was foggy. I was moving, but didn’t feel like I was moving. I had pastors check in and would talk to us, give us spiritual advice and the church supported us and there were people I could call but, at the end of the day, I had no resources to help with the way forward,” she said.

“I don’t think a lot of people realize the mental and emotional toll it takes on parents. When you learn your child has a special need, or has a mobility issue, it opens up another level of concern because first you’re not sure if you are equipped, and then you’re not sure if your country is equipped to allow your child to be all [he/she] can be.”

Once that “cloud” lifted, Knowles said she realized her child was fighting, and that she and her husband had to fight to prepare Tamia to navigate the world.

In Tamia’s infancy, there were doubts whether she would walk or run. She was officially diagnosed with OI in January 2010, two months after she was born. Due to OI, Tamia’s walking was delayed but, once she decided she would try to walk, despite any breaks, nothing stopped her determination, according to Knowles.

Tamia’s doctors had even suggested taking her around on a pillow, and not even holding her skin-to-skin, because they didn’t know the severity of her brittle bone. And of course, her parents wanted to protect her.

“People were afraid to hold her because they don’t want to break your child; and I was afraid for people to hold her.”

The mom describes the preteen Tamia has grown into as “tenacious, motivated, and determined”.

Knowles’ advice to parents, that she did not receive, and that she has come to learn, is that it is OK to have emotions.

“I wasn’t given permission to have emotions – to cry, or to feel a certain way. It was almost an unspoken rule to not feel angry or overwhelmed because of the amount of information coming in at me, and us. With her condition so rare and having to seek outside medical help, and the financial burden and another level of finances you have to find, it’s OK to have all of those emotions because those emotions make you human.”

Knowles said she gives herself permission to have emotions because she loves Tamia.

“Every parent wants their child to be great, whatever that level of greatness is. For me, it was, ‘Am I equipped to pour into her what she deserves to have poured into her?’”

She encourages parents with a child with special needs to feel their emotions, and seek professional help if they need to. At the time of Tamia’s birth, she said that wasn’t something offered to her but, looking back, she said she feels it should have been.

Knowles also encourages parents to surround themselves with positive people because she said initially, it can be daunting to extended families.

“In smaller communities, when you hear of a parent that has a special needs child or a differently abled child, initially there is support because you want to empathize with the family, but I don’t think it really registers with people how long the struggle really goes on for – it’s for the rest of your life.”

On Eleuthera, Knowles said from the moment she and her husband brought Tamia home, they have been supported by the wider communities on their island.

“People are familiar with our daughter because [of her larger than life personality] and I think that also helps when we have challenges. And there is no one that we can’t reach out to for support.”

Surrounding yourself with positive support she said does not mean someone taking her child for a few hours, but being there as someone she can talk to during the tough days.

“Talking to someone would help – and you have to know God,” said Knowles. “If I didn’t know God, I don’t know where I would have been.”

Knowles is a member of an international OI group that offers parent support and said when she listens to the challenges the parents have, she realizes they are similar to her family’s, but different at the same time, because they have more support and opportunities than she does at home.

As she looks to the future, Knowles said people need to be sensitive when they meet someone who is different and has a special needs challenge and what their interaction with them is like. She would also like to see a foundation that offers medical as well as emotional support, not just to parents, but to siblings of differently abled children.

“You don’t want other children to feel their dreams and aspirations are not important. You want to give them an environment to talk out their feelings, so they can understand why mommy and daddy have to spend so much time with my sibling.”

As a parent of a differently abled child, she also encourages parents to take time to invest in themselves.

“Take that down time, whatever is your thing. You will be spent and you still have to deal with your child. You have to balance that out, so that you’re not just caught up in what you have to do next so-much-so that you lose yourself, because you have to be your child’s biggest advocate.”

Knowles said she and her husband daily tell Tamia that she deserves to be here and that if someone has a problem with her, to tell them to take their problem to Jesus, not her.

Knowles is looking to start a support group that she hopes will bridge the gap for parents dealing with disabilities between leaving the hospital, and navigating the world with their child.

“Hope is what parents need and we have to do a better job as a society, ensuring they can access the resources, because the differently abled are people who are a part of our society.”