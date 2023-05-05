Mere hours left to vote for your favorite rising star artist/song

If you have a favorite “horse” in the race that you would like to see advance into the Bahamas Carnival Experience Rising Stars Song Competition final, then you have until 11:59 p.m. tonight to vote for your favorite artist/song as voting ends today.

From the semifinal list of 14 songs and 13 artists, the top seven vote getters will be selected through a combination of crowd voting (25 percent), committee evaluation (50 percent), and radio and DJ voting (25 percent) for the final and the opportunity to perform live on the Bahamas Carnival stage on May 19, to compete for the $10,000 grand prize.

In the semifinals fray in the quest for the ultimate Rising Star title is Judah “the Lion” Seymour, the only artist with two song submissions – “Carnival Ride” and “In the Air”.

One-song submission nominees moving forward are Dia with “Body Controller,” Trippla with “Bahamian Bacchanal,” Leoneisha with “Not Missing Carnival,” Karrinton McKenzie with “A.K.O.L.,” Nicholas “Pricklebush” Huyler with “Calling In Dead,” Dale Knowles with “Hittin’ the Road,” Cedric Cartwright with “King of the Jungle,” Ilsha with “Oh you Know,” Nishie LS with “Outside,” Maradonna with “Remember,” Ron Jon Jovi with “Road Rage” and Baja Rodgers featuring Sketch with “Through My Mind”.

The Rising Star competition is an annual music contest aimed at discovering and promoting local talent in The Bahamas. The competition serves as a platform for aspiring musicians to showcase their skills and gain recognition in the music industry, ultimately contributing to the growth and development of the Bahamian music scene.

Nehemiah Hield, Rising Star committee member, has said they were “blown away” by the extraordinary talent and creativity displayed by the artists.

“The Rising Star Competition is a testament to the thriving music scene in The Bahamas, and we are honored to provide a platform for these incredible artists,” said Hield.

Trevor Davis, Polantra Media Group, said the decision to keep the song competition alive for Bahamas Carnival 2023 highlighted the committee’s dedication to nurturing and promoting local talent.

“This year’s carnival promises to be a spectacular celebration of music, culture, and community, and the Rising Star competition will be an integral part of the festivities,” said Davis.

In celebrating the diversity of music in The Bahamas, the Rising Star competition accepted and assessed all genres of music submitted by Bahamians – even though the competition is held during the Carnival season.

In addition to the song competition, there will also be a Battle of the Bands competition, open to both adult and high school musical groups, which the committee said is set to make the competition more diverse and inclusive, ensuring a wide range of musical talent is represented.