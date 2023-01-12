Funeral service for Merle Colebrook Conyers,91 yrs., a resident of North Blanket Sound, Andros, will be held at Highway Pentecostal Church, North Blanket Sound, Andros, on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Suffragan Bishop Steven Adderley, assisted by Pastor Olive Curtis & Evangelist Lucy Martin.

Interment follows in Blanket Sound Public Cemetery, Andros.

Awaiting a heavenly reunion are: Brother: Antniel (Annie) Colebrook; Children: Brend McFall, Anthony (Lorraine) Bowleg Sr., Michelle (Guy) Evans, Shantel Johnson, Shonel (Oswald) Laing, Charles (Carnardia) Balfour, Haywood (Candice) Johnson, Valdez, James Johnson; Adopted Children: Minister Paula and Pastor Larry Adams Sr., Deaconess Hyacinth and Deacon Steve Hanna ,Minister Emma and Pastor Mark Scott, Daniel Ferguson II, Nemiah (Carolyn) Forbes, Flemming Riley; Godbrother: Pastor Maxwell Roberts; Goddaughters: Shirley Brown, Valarie Cunningham; Great Grandchildren: Latonia (Lenward) McPhee Sr., Maverick, Anthony Bowleg Jr, Gabrielle Oliver, Alicia, Aaliyah Evans, Britika (Willard) Johnson, Alexandria Rolle, Nelandra, Lathera, Isaiah Johnson, Micaiah Laing, Charles II, Alexander Balfour, Nyayah Gibson, Haywood Jr., Kenwood, Samuel Johnson; Great Great Grand: Chrisanae Miller, Lenwood McPhee Jr., Kamiyah, Naveah, Neryiah, Johnson; Nieces: Dressler Brown, Loraine Braynen, Beverly Johnson, Ermalee Lewis, Ava, Marguerite, Mariqutta Colebrook, Maryann Marshall, Rosemary Gomez; Nephew: John Hutchinson, Berkley Colebrook; Grandnieces: Linda (Etric) Bannister, Marcillis (Darwin) Knowles, Sandra Sweeting, June Hutchison, Tornette Rodgers, Terez Lafleur, Tennile Tarpley; Grandnephews: Michael, Terrance Sands, Jeffrey Brown, Jermaro Humes, Jason, Jermaine, Jerome Hutchinson. A host of other relatives and friends including: Norma Wallace, Cynthia Poitier, Sammy Wallace, Pastor Olive Curtis and family, Cassie Curry and family, Clara Evans, Dr. Gertrude Holder, Evelyn and Eddie, Missick, James, Patricia Russel, Sonia Simms, Henderson Rolle, Georgina Russell, Pam Wood, Mario Burrows and family, Zelderine Adderley, Maureen Johnson, Oretha Munroe, Betty Williams, Casper Fowler, Shantel Greene, Alma Scott and Family, Esther Woodside and Family, Maylene Miller and family, Carol Scott and Family, Rebecca Newton and Family, Margarite Riley and Family, Alma Scott and Family, Granville Brown and Family, Eltiemae Murphy, Freddie Munnings and Clyde, Michelle, Daisy, Charles, Hilda Bowleg, Evelyn, James Russell, Sonia Simms, Nurse Pandora Evans and Family, Nurse Albertha Edgecombe and Family, The entire communities of Blanket Sound, Stafford Creek and Nicholls Town.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, on Friday from 9-11:00 a.m. & at the church in Andros from 3 p.m. until service time on Saturday.