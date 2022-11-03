Funeral Announcement

Merlene Laura “Aunt Merl” Smith, age 92 years, a resident of #12 Smiths Way, and formerly of Harts, “Pepper Hill” Exuma, will be held at 10am, on Saturday, November 5th, 2022, at Epiphany Anglican Church, Prince Charles Drive & Elizabeth Estates. Officiating will be Father Stephen Davies, assisted by other Ministers of the Gospel. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens & Mausoleums, John F. Kennedy Drive.

She was preceded into death by her loving husband: William; daughter: Vervilee; son: Simeon.

Left to cherish her precious memories are her sons: Frederick, Reginald, and Alexander Smith; daughters: Leanna Newbold, Carolyn Johnson, Audrey Bullard, Charlene Bain, Mildred LaFleur, and Judith Smith; daughters-in-law: Michelle, Andrea and Kayla Smith; sons-in-law: Clayton Newbold, Basil Johnson, Sidney Bullard, James Bain and Rzepka LaFleur; grandsons: Deon, Frederick Jr., Ricardo, Devardo, Rodney, Reginald Jr., Corey, Angelo, Alexander Jr., Aaron, Daniel, Cliff Mason, David Simms, Percival Patton, Alexis Russell, and Andrew Bullard; granddaughters: Hilda, Fredericka, Daphnee, Denise, Nadia, Nadene, Nicola, Shanique, Regina, Cindera, Cypria, Alexis, Diandra, Le’Keyra, Ze’Mya Phylicia; Teshura Wright, Nadia, Tejuana and Keisha Smith, Nadia Johnson, and Signa Bullard; great-grandsons: Tevin, Ricardo Jr., Devardo Jr., Giovanni, Quincy, Nathan, Rodney Jr., Tyson, Ashlyn, Ayden, and Andrew Jr., great-granddaughters: Deante, Sarsha, Dior, Lindsay, Brianna, Paige, Shania, Camille, Ameria, Kori, Reese, Arielle, Mattea, Macaria, Emma, Ayanna and Yvanna; great great-grandson: Tersean; sisters: Emily Rodriguez and Pandora Bannister (adopted); other relatives including: the lineage of William and Alice Minns, Caroline and John Wallace, Herbert and Irene Minns, Clothilda and Fletcher Clarke, James and Violet Minns, Emily and Raleigh Rodriguez, Robert and Nethlee Minns, Leonard and Veronica Minns, Dianna and John Malone, Albert and Irene Minns, Milton and Geneva Minns, Pearl Dean, and Carl Minns; Annie and Paul Rolle, Hanna and Thomas Rolle, Cecila and Buster Clarke, Rosalind and James Nixon, Rebecca Smith, Alfred and Bernice Smith, Elvin and Inez Smith, family of the late Thomas and Elizabeth Smith, family of the late Perlene and Timothy Rolle, Pandora Bannister and family; godchildren: Lynette Smith, Barbara Thompson, Rodwell Rolle, Allison Bowe, Audran Pennerman and Dezon Curry; other relatives and friends including: Shirley Papageorge and family, Ethelyn Woodside and family, family of the late Gloria Rolle, family of the late Vernice Rolle, family of the late Annie Smith, family of the late Netta Flowers, family of the late Jane Curry, family of the late Kerlene Nixon, Magnolia Rolle and family, Carmetta Romer and family, Maris Major and family, Retia Gibson Duncombe and family, Angela Robinson and family, John Clarke and family, John Gibson, Shanel Darville, Antonia Benjamin, Nicole Thurtson, Inga Bostwick, Tameka Lundy, Kandice Eldon, Daisy Thompson, Josie Zizza and family, Anjanette Seymour and family, Cynthia Morris and family, family of the late Simeon Patton, family of the late Maudeline Josie, the Curry family, the Nixon family, the Armbrister family, the Smith family, the Bowe family, the Lloyd family, the Rolle family, the Ferguson family, the Green family, the Glinton family, the Taylor family, the Flowers family, the Basden family, the Bannister family, the Martin family, the Tony family, the Davis family, the Clarke family, the Burrows family, the Hamilton family, the Godet family, the Marshall family, the Bodie family, the Kettle family, Audrey Clarke and family, Ida Lewis and family, the Demeritte family; Dr. Sheena Moss, Dr. Keith Rivers, Dr. Nadia Gilbert, Dr. Edwin Demeritte, Dr. James Adderley, Dr. H. A. Simmons, Nurse Phillipa Smith, Nurse Antoinette Cumberbatch, Harolene Lundy, Vistna Williams and family, the entire Exuma community, especially the people of Harts, Roker’s Point, Steventon, Mt. Thompson, Forest, Farmer’s Hill, Baraterre and Staniel Cay; Anthon Dean and the staff at Bahamas Welding and Fire; Terrez Ellis, P.S. Colin Higgs, the Honorable Dr. Michael Darville and the staff of the Ministry of Health and Wellness and the Department of Public Health, staff at A&E, South Beach Health Center, Fleming Street Clinic, and University of The Bahamas especially the staff of Division of Institutional Advancement and Alumni Affairs; and a host of other families and friends too numerous to mention.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects at Cedar Crest Funeral Home and Crematorium Ltd, Robinson and Baillou Hill Roads, on Friday, from 12 noon to 5pm.