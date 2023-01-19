Funeral Service for the late Matriarch & Centenarian, Merlis “Mama” Sweeting aged 102of Mayaguana Ave, Yamacraw will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday 21st January, 2023 at Bethel Baptist Church, Meeting Street. Officiating will be Rev. A. DeWitt Hutcheson assisted by associate Ministers of the gospel. Interment will follow in Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery, Meeting Street.

Left to cherish Mama’s legacy are her Eleven (11) Grandchildren: Diane Bowe, Deborah Rahming, Nelson Cartwright Sr. (Dr. Deborah Campbell), Gary Fox Sr. (Sharon), Brinton Fox (Kayadera Clarke), Michealia Fox, Melissa Fox, Laverne (Mark) Cartwright, Alicia Fowler, Cheryl Peterson, Aubrey Davidson; Daughter-in-Law: Mrs. Edith Fowler; Thirty-two (32) Great Grandchildren: Craig Peterson Sr., Shamek Sweeting Ewing, Hon. Lisa T. Rahming Member of Parliament for Marathon/Member of State for Social Services & Urban Development, Shantell Rahming, Mrs. Crystal Stuart (Kevin Stuart), Nelson Cartwright Jr., Aniska and Talitha Cartwright, Valentino Ash, Chantique Brown, Keonte Holness, Tinesha Gibson, Jamal and Janaz Ranger, Brendi and Brenae Butler, Tajha and Tahnaj Cartwright, Ashlee Fowler, Darren Robinson, Tario, Gario, Indira, Gary Jr. Shavanano, Antonique, Garison, Shanell, Kasandra, Brintina, Ricardo, Beejay, and Eli Fox; Twenty-six (26) Great-Great Grandchildren: Craig Jr., and Nylah Peterson, Terrance Jr. and Teandra Ewing, Theotis Johnson Jr., K’Lan Butler, Kalia Stuart, Adriel Pratt, Tyrell Littrell, Liam, Madden, Giovanni, Shavano Jr., Xavier, Adonis Fox, Ricardo Fox Jr., Ky’mani Haven, Liana Ferguson, Nevah Reckley, Jamalya Ranger, Ryan Woodside, Jr., Jadeanne Ranger, Jermell Sweeting, Jr., and Nykhai Saint-Fleur, V’lexia and Javalya Ash; Two (2) Great-Great-Great Grandchildren: Terrell Ewing and Alaya Peterson; Mama has a host of other relatives and friends including her Two nieces: Mrs. Paula Bowleg and Pastor Patricia Rolle; Nephews and grandnieces including: Theresa and Janet Brown, Gevena Morley, Pastor Susan (Dr. William) Pennerman, Michelle Lewis, Shon Missick, Kishna, Carlton Jr., and Karlicia Rolle, Jamaine Bowleg, Sophia (Walter) Moore, April Martin, Michelle (Michael) Lewis, Vanda, Theophilus and Rudolph Coakley, and a host of other relatives: The descendents of William Martin, Olive Braithwaite, Allan and LaAnn Martin, Genne Neely, Lewis and Eula Gayle, and Theophilus and Edith Saunders, Mrs. Louise Bain-Knowles and family, Mr. Everette Mackey and family, Florena Ferguson and Family, Dr. Susana Campbell and family, Nurse Ruth Coakley, Sharon Grant and family, Lorraine Elliott and family, The Petty Family, Lorenda Woodside and family, Ms. Lydia Thompson, Ms. Beatrice Culmer and family, Mrs. Gigi Austin, David Bastian, the entire membership of Bethel Baptist Church and The Pitt Road Families.

May Her Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44a Nassau Street on Friday 20th January, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday 21st January from 10:00 a.m. until service time.