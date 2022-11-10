Funeral service for Mernafae Deidre “Fae” Smith, 56 yrs., a resident of #21 Excellence Estates off Golden Isles Road, will be held at New Providence Seventh Day Adventist Church, Soldier Road, on Friday, November 11, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Dr. Michael Toote, assisted by Pastor C. Waldo & Elder Christopher Gayle. Interment follows in Lakeview Memorial Gardens & Mausoleums, John F. Kennedy Drive.

Left to Cherish her memory are her mother: Rosalie Clarke, daughters: Rochelle Rolle, Daphne and Shakira McKenzie; adopted daughter: Judy Taylor Davis; adopted son: Deangelo McDonald; granddaughters: Tachelle Rolle, Rashae Nottage, Latisha and Lavisha Paul; grandsons: Tavaryn Rolle Jr., Tavarus Rolle, Bronson Taylor Jr., Levi Paul Jr.; son-in-law: Tavaryn Rolle; sisters: Madrona Newton, Cynthia Roberts, Claramae Pratt, Monique McKenzie and Lisa Knowles-Woodside; bothers: Perry Smith (deceased), Sterling and Craig Smith, Robert, Samuel, and Hubert Knowles, Daniel Strapp, Marvin Davis and Javaise Thompson; aunts; Collette Forbes, Florina Rolle, Joylean Stubbs, Vernetta Miller and Janet Weech; uncles: Bruce, Prince, Jack, Maxwell and David Miller; nieces and nephews: Amber, Alonzo, David and Shakinah Smith, Sherrell Knowles, Bradley Smith, Dana McCartney, Enrico, Christian, Robin, and April Knowles, Tino, Johnathan, and Lynique Pratt, Gwendolyn Wallace, Shanovia Braynen, Caudiero, Caldwell, Condoleezza, DeAngelo, Diego, Herbert and Akeem Knowles, Caudisha Huyler, Steven McKenzie, Darrenique Mortimer Raynor and Darron Mortimer Jr., Daniel Strapp Jr., Denzelle Danielle Strapp; sisters-in-law: Tanya Knowles and Justina Knowles, Charlotte Strapp and D’Metria Smith; brothers-in-law: Dehensil Roberts and Byran Woodside; numerous grand nieces and nephews; numerous other relatives and friends including: Carlene Delancy, Geremy and Leona Mullins, Erin and Garred Degregory, Levi Paul, Tamara Black and family, Ritchie Jean, The Rolle Family, Jean Dauphin & family, Dwayne Outten, Andrea, Janette Butler and Family, Draniqua Butler, Rhoda’s Place, Wendy Farrington, Marcel Hamilton, Rashad, Shedyna and Randy Nottage, Rhonda Marshall, Jubilee Garden Family, Gambier Village Family, Natasha Cooper, Wvnette Sherman, Horteliese Etienne, Allyson Farquharson, Christian and Christazia Saunders, Kenneth Miller, Tanya Colebrooke, Flo Jo and Georgina Green, Lerline Brown, Gregory McKenzie, Tanya Miller, Amanda Edgecombe, Sister Sonja Rolle, the Dames Family, Ian Graham, Mr. Huyler, the Bannisters’, Waydena Wilson, Georgette Mcphee and Family, Mr. Cedric Roker & Family, Waner and Wander Michel, and Sherlanda Jean Baptise, Kirk and Nadia Thompson, Byran Bastian and Family, Fredricka Rolle, Kenny Fergurson; special thanks: Dr. Cornville Brown & Family, The Bahamas Heart Center, the Cable Beach Hair Braiding, Sharkeez Bar & Grill & Sharkeez Daiquiri Bar Family, Vikings Production, JD’s Seafood, Excellent Estate Family, and the Airport Authority.

Please accept our apologies for those not mentioned due to space limitations. You will always be in our hearts.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-5:00 p.m. on Thursday & on Friday at the church from 12:00 p.m. until service time.