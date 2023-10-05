Funeral service for Merrill Carlton Rolle, 55 yrs., a resident of Bullocks Harbor, The Berry Islands, will be held at The New Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Blue Hill Road South, on Friday September 29th, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

Officiating will be Pastor Alfred Stewart. Interment follows in Lakeview Memorial Gardens, John F. Kennedy Drive.

Left to Cherish His Memories:

One Son: Kai Rolle

Five Brothers: Alvin, Harry Jr, Tory, Ashley and Jimmy

Two Sisters: Lillian & Virgil (Michelle) Rolle

One-Sister-In-Law: Beverly Rolle

Special Friend: Anna Smith (Owen Adderley, Leanne Knowles)

23 Nieces & Nephews: Raymond (Lauren), David, Damien, Drew, Donte, Denzel, Deni, Alvonda (Dominique), Alyssa, Barrington (Sharon), Aquila (Jamaal), Sidneka, Kelly, Clavar (Jeffrica), Cornelius Jr. (Alvina), Laterah, Dylan

24 Great-Grandnieces & Nephews: London, Liberty, Noah, Jaiden, Zayne, Devaldo, Shiloh, Asriel, Clavanya, Clavar II, Cornelius III, C’Kyrie, C’quan, De’arra, Alvanno, Karmello, Tayshaun, Labon, Rychio, Lathario, Sanai, Zahra, Gloria Denise, Belle.

15 Cousins: Stephen, Cardinal, Linda and Kirk (Rica) Rolle, Sinclair Swain, Rodger, Judy, Sheryl, Marie, Yolanda Francis, Charmaine, Donald, Thelma, Henry Pinder Jr.

Close Friends: Bradley & Mary Knowles, Roberto Archer, Mike & Missie Ryan (Ava & Grace), Michael & Shanda Lane, (Taylor, Vinny, Mia), Kelly Lane (Kelsey, Emily & Brooke), Andrew “Blue” Johnson, Garvin (Tony) Gibson, Frederick Rolle, Henry Lee & Katie Butler

Other host of relatives and friends including: Theresa Francis, Agnes Francis and family, Stephanie and Kevin Bethel and family, Garvin Knowles, Lilly-Mae Rolle, The Rolle family, The Pinder family, Alberta Roberts & family, Lillian Taylor & family, Kevin Wallace & family, The Wilkison family, Scottie Bowe, Sheldon “Hotts” Roberts, Kevin & Lana Mingo, Gibert Bain & family, Wavel Francis, Mallory Bullard, “Dickens”, Dr. Ryan, Shawn, Patrick & Lauryn Ryan, Juston Sutton from New York, Robby Kriegel, Mike & Jenna Miscio (Florida), Pedro Roberts, The Lightbourne family, Burges Winder & family, Dion Winder & family, Letuce Gaitor & family, The Winder family, Calvin & Marylin Pinder, Sydney & NaTanya Davis & family, Lawrence Rolle, The Delevaux family, Cornelius Adderley Sr., Francis Smith & Family, Navantae, Risha, Jason, Joel and Branden Lamm, The Brennen family, Niccaro Sands, Portia Brown, Dorothy Rolle, Terrance Winder Sr. & family, Sean “Horsey” Rolle, Warren Berry, The Dean family, The Francis family, The Wallace family, Cooliemae Francis and family, Suzanne Clarke, Paula Miller-Rolle & family, Grace McKenzie and family, Nevelon McKenzie & family, Jermain Winder, Gracie Strachan, Charles Pratt & family, David Armbrister, Miriam Armbrister & family, Elizabeth Seymour, The Roberts family, Addy Knowles, Sydney & Paul Glinton, Sandra Smith & family, The Darville family, The Brennen family, Dianne Sands, Sherry Woods and family, the Aranha family, Dr. Melonie Thompson, Mike Portuando of Miami Florida, William Kalis and family, The White Water Family, The entire Berry Island Community, and other family and friends that are too numerous to mention.

Special Thanks: Nurse Claudelle Griffith, Nurse Hanna, The Bullock’s Harbour Clinic, The Berry Island Community and Demeritte’s Funeral Home.

We ask those friends and family that we have missed to forgive us as this was not intentional.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 1-5:00 p.m. on Thursday & at the church from 9:00 a.m. until service time.