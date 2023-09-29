Death Notice for the Late Merrill Eloise Rolle aged 77, of Silver Gates Subdivision and formerly Calabash Bay, Central Andros, died at her residence on Sunday, September 24th, 2023.

She is survived by her children: Hope Wilson, Christine Adderley, Nickla Rolle Strachan, Karis Rolle, Ricky Rolle, Supervisor of Water & Sewerage Corporation, Darrell Rolle, Force Chief Petty Officer, RBDF, Keno Rolle, Bahamas Department of Correctional Services Sargent; sisters: Gloria Johnson and Rosalie Sweeting; brothers: Heasley Thompson, James Thompson, Attorney at Law; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.