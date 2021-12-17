The mic sounds nice, check one.

The mic sounds nice, check two.

The mic sounds nice, check three. Are you ready?

The City of Miami Gardens certainly is, for the hosting of the 15th Annual Jazz in the Gardens (JITG) Music Fest, March 12-13, 2020 at Hard Rock Stadium.

The line-up for incredibly popular jazz and R&B music festival will feature Mary J. Blige, H.E.R., the boss of Miami Gardens – Rick Ross, The Isley Brothers, SWV, The Roots with special guest T-Pain, Stokely, Johnathan McReynolds, Mike Phillips and Mark Allen Felton. Local performers are expected to be announced at a later date. Syndicated Radio host and comedian Rickey Smiley will return as host.

SWV.

Tickets go on sale today at 10 a.m. and are only available online through Ticketmaster.com. Hard Rock Stadium will not be open for walkup ticket sales.

In 2020, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jazz in the Gardens was forced to cancel just two days before the doors were slated to open. Now, almost two years later, the 2022 festival represents an impressive comeback for the City of Miami Gardens’ signature event which is anticipated to be an even better experience for music fest fans.

“We are happy to announce the return of Jazz in the Gardens in the City of Miami Gardens. In an abundance of caution, the festival did not happen for the past two years due to COVID-19. It’s coming back in 2022, and we will do so in a safe way following all the CDC [United States Centers for Disease Control] protocols,” said Mayor Rodney Harris, City of Miami Gardens.

“We are also excited about bringing talented, award-winning artists to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the festival that showcases music and the culture and diversity of Miami Gardens. We look forward to celebrating with our residents and people from all over the world.

Rick Ross.

“We have a great lineup, just like every year. We’re excited and getting ready for another wonderful time in the City of Miami Gardens. The great part about Jazz in the Gardens, we have so many tremendous artists that come in and we can have a concert with just one or two of them by themselves, and it would still sell out the arena, so we’re excited to have people like a Mary J. Blige, H.E.R., and the Isley Brothers,” said the mayor.

“We’re very excited for this year. We didn’t have the opportunity to have Jazz in the Gardens last year, so we’re getting geared up for a wonderful time, one of them good ole, what some of these Southern folks say, a good hootenanny.

“We’re excited. We’re ready to go. We’re riled up.”

Shawn Gee, president of Live Nation Urban, said as a manager with clients who have played the festival several times over the past decade, when presented with the opportunity to work alongside the city to produce the event, he was “super excited”.

“Jazz in the Gardens is one of the most important live events in the culture of jazz and R&B music, globally. Our goal is not only to produce a stellar event but to let the world know about the hidden gem that City of Miami Gardens has with this event,” said Gee.

R&B singer Gabi Wilson, better known as H.E.R..

Brittany Flores, president of Live Nation Florida, said they were honored to partner with Mayor Harris and the City of Miami Gardens on the 15th music festival.

“The event is a staple here in South Florida, and we are beyond excited to help continue the tradition and usher in the next chapter of this amazing event,” said Flores.

Harris said they had to take a lot of things into consideration to host the 2022 music fest but that they will make sure everybody has a great time.

As they’re expecting a great deal of people, Harris said they will be ensuring safety precautions, as the world is still in the midst of a pandemic.

Entrants will be required to show a valid COVID-19 vaccination card or a negative COVID-19 test. Social distancing protocols will be observed, face masks will be strongly encouraged, and hand sanitizing stations will be set up around the facility.

“It’s just time for us to get back to some sort of sense of normalcy. This will probably be the first music festival that will roll out next year and it’s time people get out and have a great time – take care of some of that stress they accumulated during the pandemic. We’re asking people to still consider that the pandemic is still real and take safety precautions and that you are doing everything within your power to stay safe.”

Harris said, at present, they’re not looking to limit numbers but that they will remain fluid, continuing to monitor the situation and make decisions as they get closer to the dates, if anything happens.

“We’ll follow what the medical experts say and, if it requires us to limit some of the seating, then we’ll probably do that if we need to but, as of now, we’re looking forward to selling out, and making sure everybody has a great time and everybody is safe, and everybody is just enjoying themselves and enjoying Jazz in the Gardens and enjoying Miami Gardens – our restaurants, our stores, hang out, and see what we do in Miami Gardens that makes us such a unique city in South Florida.

“We’re excited about Jazz in the Gardens, our 15th annual one, and we’re looking forward to seeing you guys over here and making sure you enjoy yourselves,” said Harris.

The music fest also showcases an eclectic mix of goods and great buys in the Merchandise Village and delicious, exotic cuisine in the Food Village. Tickets are on sale at www.jazzinthegardens.com.

15TH ANNUAL JAZZ IN THE GARDENS LINEUP

Hosted by Rickey Smiley at Hard Rock Stadium

SATURDAY, MARCH 12

Mary J. Blige

The Roots with special guest T-Pain

SWV

Stokley

Mark Allen Felton

SUNDAY, MARCH 13

H.E.R.

The Isley Brothers

Rick Ross

Jonathan McReynolds

Mike Phillips