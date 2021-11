Michael Alexander Johnson age 72 of Nassau, Bahamas died in Arlington Texas on October 13th 2021.

He is survived by his children: LaBoore H Terrell, Loukishia Cooper, Chiniska Johnson, Adonis Johnson, Chamberlain Knights

Brothers: Samuel “Bookie” Johnson, Elisha McSweeny, Anthony Bain, Charles and Jiles Johnson

Sisters: Jacqueline Bethel, Elsa McKenzie, Peggy Roker and Eleanor Tinker