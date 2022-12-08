Obituaries

Michael Anthony Romano St. Patrick Johnson

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email December 8, 2022
0 79 1 minute read

Michael Anthony Romano St. Patrick Johnson Age 37 Years of Nassau and formerly of Orange County, Florida completed his earthly walk of life, at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Monday, December 05, 2022.

Michael is preceded in death by his:

Grandfathers: Cecil Leon Johnson and Terrance Maragh;

Grandmother: Nathalie Diana Stubbs-Johnson;

The Radiance of this “Turquoise of A Gem” Will Always glow in the hearts of his:

One Son: Miguel Johnson;

Father: Lionel Johnson;

Mother: Monica Maragh;

One Brother: Kyle Johnson;

Two Sisters: Toni-Ann and Deanna Blair;

Step Mother: Kayla Johnson;

Grand Mother: Adassa Edwards;

Nephew: Saint and Cason Jean;

Niece: Kohbi Sawyer;

Uncles Including: Collin, Austin and Kent Johnson;

Aunts Including: Francis Johnson, Lenita Pratt;

Other Loving Family and Friends.

Celebration of A Gem Service, will be announced when completed.

Check our website for updates.

Wulff Road & Pinedale Street, P. O. Box N-3907 ● Nassau, New Providence, the Bahamas

 Mobile: {242} 457-1986

Email: emeraldmemorialmortuary@outlook.comWebsite: www.emeraldmemorialmortuary.com

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email December 8, 2022
0 79 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Related Articles

Glenn Carlton Harding

December 8, 2022

Marsha Norene Brown

December 8, 2022

Mavis Corine Farrington

December 8, 2022

Shawn Kent “Yardman” McKenzie

December 8, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button