Michael Anthony Romano St. Patrick Johnson Age 37 Years of Nassau and formerly of Orange County, Florida completed his earthly walk of life, at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Monday, December 05, 2022.

Michael is preceded in death by his:

Grandfathers: Cecil Leon Johnson and Terrance Maragh;

Grandmother: Nathalie Diana Stubbs-Johnson;

The Radiance of this “Turquoise of A Gem” Will Always glow in the hearts of his:

One Son: Miguel Johnson;

Father: Lionel Johnson;

Mother: Monica Maragh;

One Brother: Kyle Johnson;

Two Sisters: Toni-Ann and Deanna Blair;

Step Mother: Kayla Johnson;

Grand Mother: Adassa Edwards;

Nephew: Saint and Cason Jean;

Niece: Kohbi Sawyer;

Uncles Including: Collin, Austin and Kent Johnson;

Aunts Including: Francis Johnson, Lenita Pratt;

Other Loving Family and Friends.

Celebration of A Gem Service, will be announced when completed.

