Obituaries

Michael Charles Larrow

Funeral Service for the late Michael Charles Larrow, aged 77 of Cowpen Road & Faith Avenue and formerly of Kingston, Jamaica, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday 10th August, 2023 at St. Agnes Anglican Church, Baillou Hill Road. 

Officiating will be Rev’d Fr. Ruel Strachan.  Interment will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Nassau Street.

Michael was preceded in death by his Parents: George & Cecily Larrow; Siblings: Carol & Dawn Larrow.

Left to cherish his memories are, His wife of 53 years: Irma-Lee Larrow; Son: Michael (Kimberley) Larrow; Granddaughter: Madison Larrow; Siblings and their families: Alston, Janet, Paul & Orville; Sisters & Brother-in-law and their families: Ruth (Kingsley) Robinson; Delores Andrews, Yvonne Benjamin, Beverly Marshall & Stanley (Virginia) Marshall; Cousins and their families:  Alice (Mervin) Burrows, Florence Christie, Jackie & Ashton Brown; Physician: Dr. Deanna Bain-Rolle; His Long Time Handyman: Pierre; A host of other relatives and friends including: Willy Armstrong, Pat Paul, Vince Ritchie & Family, Lady Joan Foulkes, Veronamae Woodside & Family, Enrico & Annamaria Garzaroli & the Graycliff Family, David Brooks, Hartman Longley, Mr. & Mrs. Gerald Sawyer & Family, and many, many others.

May His Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at the church on Thursday 10th August, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until service time.

