DEATH NOTICE

Michael Charles Larrow aged 77 years, of Cowpen Road & Faith Avenue and formerly of Kingston, Jamaica, died at his residence on Friday 28th July, 2023.

He is survived by his Wife: Irma Lee Larrow; Son: Michael Charles Larrow, Jr.; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.