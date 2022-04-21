Funeral Service for the late Michael Cordel Dorsett, 81 years of Seventh St. off Coconut Grove Ave. and formerly of Harbour Island, Eleuthera, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 22nd, 2022 at Christ The King Anglican Church, Ridgeland Park. Officiating will be Rev’d Fr. Dwight Rolle assisted by The Venerable I. Ranfurly Brown. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Gardens Cemetery, Soldier Road.

Due to current Government regulations in respect of Covid-19, masks and physical distancing are required.

Mike was preceded in death by his Wife: Catherine Longley; Parents: Charles Augustus Dorsett and Clothilda Elizabeth Dorsett nee Major; Grand-parents: William A. Dorsett and Gertrude Dorsett nee Neely and James Major and Georgie-Lou Major nee Albury; Three Sons: Anthony Judson Dorsett, Paul Henry Dorsett, and Andrew Dorsett; and Brother: Charles Augustus Jr.

Left to thank God for his wonderful life and legacy are: life partner and soulmate: Ms. Dale Carey; His son: Edward Arnold Dorsett; Adopted daughters: Monique Dorsett and Thomasina Rolle (Ken); Adopted sons: Dewitt Brown (Dr. Marcia) and Gino Ford; Sisters: Emma Ramdas, Patricia Johnson (David), Virginia Dorothy Stubbs (Rudolph), Pulcheria Dorsett, Mary Haynes, Rose Marie Bowles (Joseph) of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Dr. Ruth Dorsett-Hanna (Aubrey); Brothers: Donald W. Dorsett (Clara), Alfred Dorsett (Aretha) and James Sherman Dorsett (Sandra); Aunts: Alwyne Scavella (Neville) and Olga Dorsett; Grandchildren including: Denario Dorsett, O’neil Dorsett, Anna-Maria Brown, Micah Brown, Myckell Brown, Menelik, Jadiael, Star Rolle, Geno Jr. Ford, Jabari Ford, Dymond Ford and Amethyst Ford; Numerous great grandchildren including: Ianaria Denise Dorsett; Nieces: Keva Major (Dwight), Dornell Bess, Donnava Dorsett, Kenya Dorsett, Janine Bullard, Michelle Pratt, Rashan Johnson, Raquel Stubbs, Bonika Moss, Rudelle Stubbs and Sharmaine Dorsett; Nephews: Rudolph Edgar Stubbs (Tamara), Ian Stubbs (Ciandra), Darren Stubbs (Bridgette) Wayne Johnson, Captain Dave Dorsett, Kevin Johnson, Dr. Dwight Dorsett (Cavanza), Philip Dorsett, Corey Dorsett, James Dorsett, Charles Dorsett, Wilber Dorsett, Jamal Ramdas; Numerous grandnieces and nephews; Cousins: Pastor Paul & Gardel Scavella, Dr. Juliette, Dr. Yvette Parker of Texas, Florida, Donna Major, Jewel Fountain, Lanelle Reid, Pauline Petty of USA, Angelia Butler, Vanria Flowers, Robin Rolle, Gertrude and Carol Mitchel, Ravon and Lenora and Jill of New York, Valarie Young and Ruth Johnson, Harold Dorsett (Carol), Nelson Dorsett, Tedwin Dorsett (Dorisa) and Andrew Dorsett; Other relatives and friends including: Lionel Dorsett and family, Cecil Hilton and family, Cyril Johnson and family, the children of Ira Smith and family; The Free National Movement, the family of George A. McKinney, the family of the late Rosa Albury of Harbour Island, Edith Young and Family, the children of Eloise Roberts and Family, the children of Freddy and Reggie Major and family, Stanford Hanna and family, the Harbour Island community, the Bluff Eleuthera community, the staff and family of Kelly’s Home Center and Kelly’s Lumber Co, Pastor Lindo Wallace, Church of God, Christ the King Anglican Church Family and the residents of Seventh Street the Grove, the entire community of Coconut Grove and the Right Honorable Glenis Hanna-Martin (Member of Parliament for Englerson); A host of grand nieces, nephews and cousins that are numerous too mention.

May His Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44A Nassau Street on Thursday April 21st from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. There will be no viewing at the church.