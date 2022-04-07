Michael Cordel Dorsett

aged 81, of Seventh St. off Coconut Grove Ave. and formerly of Harbour Island, Eleuthera, died at his residence on Monday, March 28th, 2022.

He is survived by his Life Partner: Dale Carey; Son: Edward Dorsett; Adopted Sons: Dewit Brown and Geno Forde; Adopted Daughters: Monique Dorsett and Thomacina Rolle; Sisters: Emma Ramdas, Patricia Johnson, Dorothy Stubbs, Pulcheria Dorsett, Mary Haynes, Rose Boles, and Ruth Hanna; Brothers: Pastor Donald, James, and Charles Dorsett; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.