Michael Dion Marshall aged 59 of Georgetown, Exuma, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Sunday, September 11th, 2022.

He is survived by his Daughter: Marissa Marshall; Grandchildren: Malayah, Shamekaeo, and Mason; Sisters: Bernadette Weech, Keva Campbell, Camille Moss, and Philippa Marshall; Brothers: Julian and Brian Marshall; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.