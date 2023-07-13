Death Notice

For the late Mr. Michael Gerard Mortimer, age 54years of Parrish, Florida and formerly of Winton Heights, Nassau, Bahamas died on Saturday, July 8th, 2023.

He was predeceased by his Father: Christopher A. Mortimer Sr., Brother: Christopher Andre Mortimer Jr.

He is survived by his Children: Kyanna and Alexa Mortimer, Shaunessa and Quincee Sabie; Mother: Mary Louise Mitchell Mortimer; Brother: Gilbert Kemp; Sisters: Dr. Renee C. Mortimer and Paulette A. N. Mortimer; Sister In-Law: Monika Mortimer; Friend: Melissa Sabie and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.

.

Final Rites are entrusted to Sweeting’s Colonial Mortuary, arrangements are being finalize and will be announced at a later date.