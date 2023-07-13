Funeral Service for the late Michael Gordon Bethel aged 71 of Nassau Street, will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday 15th July, 2023 at St. Mary The Virgin Anglican Church, Virginia Street. Officiating will be Reverend Fr. Colin Humes, Rector. Interment will take place in the Eleuthera Public Cemetery, Governor’s Harbour, Eleuthera, on Sunday 16th July, 2023 at 11:00 a.m.

Cherished memories will forever remain in the hearts of his Wife: Dr. Marsha Williams Bethel; Daughters: Mickel Bethel & Tara Saunders Bethel; Sons: Mark, Marcian, Marlon, & Michael Bethel, Jr.; Daughters-in-law: Denise Bethel, Clarice Bethel; Grandchildren: Martao, Mark Jr., Natasha, Markita, Myesha, Markovanique, Markia, Markovia, Maliyah Bethel, Casity Dean, Kianna Smith, Marius & Makai Bethel, Morgan & Donovan Bethel, Caiden & Chavez Saunders; Great grandchild: Micheal Miller; Sisters: Rubie Marie Nottage, Dr. Pamela Etuk, Paulette Bethel, Marion Bethel & Paulette Rahming; Brothers: Dr. Marcus Bethel & Owen Bethel; Nieces & Nephews: Kenia, Kelly & Krista Nottage, Ntiedo (Sufiya) Etuk, Inemesit Arianne Etuk Ambrose) Johnson, Marcus III, Paul & Alexandre Bethel, Avery Bethel, Ife & Nia Bethel-Sears, Natalie Bethel, Meghan Bethel (Dominic) Mitchell; Adopted Children: Dwight Bethel, Tony Colebrook, Andre Colebrook, Tamara Bethel; Parents-in-law: Judy and Wendle Williams; Sister-in-Law: Chantal Bethel, Carla Williams-Swan; Brothers-in-Law: Kendal Nottage, Alfred M. Sears, Adrian Williams; Aunts: Ruby Clarke, Yvonne Bethel; Cousins: Craig & Cecil Flowers, Valarie McInness, Kermit, Reginald & Allison Campbell, DaCosta, David & Neville Bethel Jr., Dazelle Bethel Tinker, Donita Bethel, Tanya White, Tyrone Carliss, Christine Berry, Leon McClain, Joshua & Samuel McIntosh, Mark, Marcian and Dr. Carla Bethel; Other Family & Friends: Dawnika Bethel, The Families of Raleigh, Franklyn, Joe, Milo Jr., Asa, and Matthew Butler, Kendal Butler, Daphne and Kevin Simmons, Bernadette Bethel & Family, Kristal Bethel, Craig Mitchell & Family, Henry Dean & Family, Alan Ingraham & Family, Iris Knowles & Family, John-Edward Cox & Family, Eloise Whitten & Family, Family of the late Olga Jenkins, Neville Albury & Family, Nurse Marva Jervis, Iris Sherman, Gerald Sawyer, Sheryl Edgecombe, Arlene Strachan, Samuel, Rudolph, Alworth Farrington, Gregory, George, Eugene, Rodrick Robinson, Richard “T” Fox, Leo Johnson & Family, Alvin & Patricia Stanley & Family, The Newbold Family, The Rahming/Curry Family, Elaine Dorsett Poitier & Family, Diane Kemp Dunn, Dwight Jackson, the staff of Bayview Dental Centre, The Davis Family, the Governor’s Harbour and Palmetto Point Communities of Eleuthera, Quinton Carey & Family, Funeral Directors of The Bahamas, Management and Staff of Bethel Brothers Morticians, especially Kenneth Davis, Monique Maurice, Pamela Gibson, Daphne Bethel, Tammy Weinburger, Vonnia Pearce, Ladwana Carey, and Susan Ward; Caregivers: Nurse Antoinette Edwards, Nurse Crystal Murray, and Ms. Thelma Burrows; Special Thanks To: Dr. Herbert Orlander, Dr. Turnquest, Doctors and Staff of Miami Cancer Institute, Baptist Hospital, Miami, Florida, and Doctors Hospital.

May His Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44a Nassau Street on Friday 14th July, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday 15th July, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. until service time.