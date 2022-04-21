FUNERAL ANNOUNCMENT

Funeral service for the late Michael Moxey age 68 years of Davis Street, Rock Sound, Eleuthera will be held on Saturday, April 23rd, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Church of God, Rock Sound, Eleuthera. Officiating will be Bishop Bradley Ferguson. Interment will follow at Rock Sound Cemetery, Eleuthera.

Those surviving and longing to see him again are:

Sons: Jason and Deon

Daughters: Marjorie Gaitor and Jessica Moxey

Grandson: Howard Cunningham, Cassiius, Julian and Nicholas Gaitor, Aiden and Deon Moxey Jr., Michael Smith

Granddaughter: Kiesha and Deon’tae

Brother: John and Robert

Nieces: Avyreal Russell, Veronics St. Louis, Rosie, Donna, Marsha, Lorene, Euturpie, Judy, Marilyn, Lisa, Tamara, Dr. Theresa Moxey-Smith, Betty Bullard

Nephews: Marko, Calos, Marcio, Jonathan Willard, Brian, Stephen, Corey

Cousins: Mrs. Oldham and Family, Sydney Pyfrom

Daughter-In-Law: Evelyn

Sister-In-Law: Debroah Moxey

Special Friend: Mr. and Mrs. Barrymore Ward and Family

Other Relatives & Friends: Bishop Bradley and Mrs. Ferguson, Church of God Family, Pasta Lincolin Young, Rock Sound Methodist Family, Mr. and Mrs. Elton Symonette, Darren Thompson, Robert Tynes and a host of other relatives and friends.

Viewing will be held at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Queen’s Highway, Gregory Town, Eleuthera on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.