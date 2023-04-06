Michael Sercario Durri Musgrove, aged 33 of Melvern Road, Yellow Elder Gardens, died at Doctors Hospital West, on Wednesday, 29th March, 2023.

He is survived by his Parents: Stanley & Helen Musgrove; Daughter: Mycahzé Sanaa D’Arra Musgrove; Son: McKhail Sercario Da’Quan Musgrove; Sisters: Rose Michelle Musgrove, Tameko Shanique Musgrove, Tasha Bodie, and Kirsten Musgrove; Brothers: Mervin P. Musgrove and Dominic E. Musgrove; Aunts: Beatrice Moxey, Mary Moxey-Major, Willimae Moxey-Stuart, and Eleanor Rolle; Uncles: Michael Moxey and Wellington Musgrove; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.