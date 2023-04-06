Obituaries

Michael Sercario Durri Musgrove

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email April 6, 2023
0 140 Less than a minute

Michael Sercario Durri Musgrove, aged 33 of Melvern Road, Yellow Elder Gardens, died at Doctors Hospital West, on Wednesday, 29th March, 2023.

He is survived by his Parents: Stanley & Helen Musgrove; Daughter: Mycahzé Sanaa D’Arra Musgrove; Son: McKhail Sercario Da’Quan Musgrove; Sisters: Rose Michelle Musgrove, Tameko Shanique Musgrove, Tasha Bodie, and Kirsten Musgrove; Brothers: Mervin P. Musgrove and Dominic E. Musgrove; Aunts: Beatrice Moxey, Mary Moxey-Major, Willimae Moxey-Stuart, and Eleanor Rolle; Uncles: Michael Moxey and Wellington Musgrove; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email April 6, 2023
0 140 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Related Articles

DEORILY “VONTE” McINTOSH

April 6, 2023

Marjorie Winton Davis

April 6, 2023

Kelphene Cunningham

April 6, 2023

Kathleen Louise Demeritte

April 6, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button