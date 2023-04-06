Obituaries
Michael Sercario Durri Musgrove
Michael Sercario Durri Musgrove, aged 33 of Melvern Road, Yellow Elder Gardens, died at Doctors Hospital West, on Wednesday, 29th March, 2023.
He is survived by his Parents: Stanley & Helen Musgrove; Daughter: Mycahzé Sanaa D’Arra Musgrove; Son: McKhail Sercario Da’Quan Musgrove; Sisters: Rose Michelle Musgrove, Tameko Shanique Musgrove, Tasha Bodie, and Kirsten Musgrove; Brothers: Mervin P. Musgrove and Dominic E. Musgrove; Aunts: Beatrice Moxey, Mary Moxey-Major, Willimae Moxey-Stuart, and Eleanor Rolle; Uncles: Michael Moxey and Wellington Musgrove; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.