Michaela Jules is Catholic schools spelling champ

Michaela Jules competed in her school’s spelling bee in 2022, but did not advance to the Archdiocesan level – this year, she has gone the distance and claimed the 2023 title, winning with the correct spelling of the word “convection”.

Jules, a fifth-grade student at St. Cecilia’s School, claimed the 56th Annual Archdiocesan Spelling Bee crown in a competition that went 13 rounds.

“It feels good to win, because I did not expect to win,” said the 10-year-old.

“So, this is really big for me to make it this far this year.”

Michaela went into the competition wanting to prove to herself that she could win the title.

“I was preparing for the bee for four months – from last November [2022]. I literally changed my study habits. I had to study a lot to get this far. Preparing was hard work. I spelt every day. Sometimes I would take breaks, but I mainly studied my words every day.”

This year, a vocabulary section was added to the Archdiocesan Spelling Bee; a requirement by the Ministry of Education’s spelling bee committee.

TreyVaun Kerr, 10, a fifth-grade student at St. Thomas More School, finished second.

Michaela and TreyVaun will go on to represent Catholic Schools at the Bahamas National Spelling Bee.

Mahailia Knowles, 10, a sixth-grade student at St. Cecilia’s School, was third.

The Catholic Schools Spelling Bee is the oldest formal spelling bee in The Bahamas. Its aim is to encourage academic excellence and a healthy competitive spirit amongst Catholic primary schools.

The Archdiocesan Spelling Competition was established as a way to centralize the Bahamian Catholic school system. In 1965, there were 18 schools scattered throughout the Commonwealth of The Bahamas and each functioned independently. At that time, the Bahamas Catholic Board of Education did not yet exist.

The first superintendent of Catholic Schools, Brother John Darby, led efforts to establish a governing body that would oversee the operation of Catholic education in The Bahamas, resulting in the board. The efforts included encouraging stakeholders to develop programs that would bring the Catholic school communities together to interact, share and learn. One of the most enduring and impactful of the initiatives was the Catholic Schools Spelling Contest.

The origin of the contest, the highlight of the Catholic school calendar, is rooted in the area locally known as “The Valley” where oral history says Myrtle Gaynor, a teacher at St. Thomas More School, learned of Darby’s wish to create opportunities for Catholic schools to come together. It was Gaynor who suggested to Darby that a spelling competition would create an excellent platform for Catholic schools to coalesce and promote a spirit of unity among the schools. As a result, in January 1967, the inaugural Catholic Schools Spelling Contest was held.

Although all Catholic primary schools did not participate in the initial competition, it was the impetus for many years of healthy, spirited competition.

The spelling competition was held during Catholic Schools Week, an annual celebration during which Catholic schools in The Bahamas engage in specific, planned activities which focus on the value Catholic education provides to young people and its contributions to the church, communities and the nation.

In a year about faith, excellence, and service, Catholic school students found ways to embody the theme for the 134th year of Catholic education in The Bahamas and the week. Events focused on student volunteerism in communities in which their schools are located, welcoming alumni to reconnect to their Catholic schools, student talent shows, and other activities which demonstrate the values and faith students gained through Catholic education.

Claudette Rolle, director of Catholic Education, said observing Catholic Schools Week was important as a time for them to recognize and celebrate what it means to be a Catholic school – and what it means to be a student and product of a Catholic school.

Rolle said Catholic Schools Week gave them an opportunity to step back and recognize the dedication, love, and sacrifice of people who contribute to the success of their schools.

Bahamas Catholic schools are the second largest education system in The Bahamas and the largest and oldest private education system in The Bahamas.

The Bahamas Catholic family of schools includes St. Augustine’s College (SAC); Aquinas College; Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Academy; St. Francis de Sales School; St. Cecilia’s School; Sts. Francis & Joseph School; St. Thomas More School; Xavier’s Lower School and Every Child Counts.

For 134 years, Catholic schools in The Bahamas have provided an education to families of diverse backgrounds.

The first Catholic Schools Week was celebrated in The Bahamas in 2009.

The week has been celebrated for the past 49 years in the United States. The National Catholic Educational Association (NCEA), the largest, private professional education association in the world, has set as its theme for the 2023 Catholic Schools Week “Catholic Schools: Learn. Serve. Lead. Succeed.”