Funeral Service for Micheal Beckford Jr. Age 23 of Sunshine Park will be held on Saturday the 23rd of April 2022, 11am at Zion Yamacraw Baptist Church. Officiating will be Rev. Glendon Rolle, assisted by other Ministers of the Gospel. Internment will be at Southern Cemetery, Cowpen & Spikenard Roads.

Memories will forever linger in the hearts of his: Father, Michael Beckford Sr.; Mother: Ijana Albury; Fiancé: Nikita Swaby; Daughter: Michaela Beckford; Grandmother: Marina Beckford; Grandfather: Wilfred Albury; Stepmother: Deon Ennis; Mother-In-law: Brooke Ferguson; Brothers: Michael, Emmitt, Daphnis, Chereve, Issac, Israel, Karl (deceased); Sisters: Avery, Danielle, Xena, Nevaeh; Sister-in-law: Aliah Rolle; Nieces: Maya, Amara, Amaya, Khyliyah, Khyleigh; Nephews: Cameron, Marcian, Amari, Amarion, Shakur, Khyari; Uncles: Gary, Christopher, Dirk, Elvis, Darron; Aunts: Olga, Orbinette, Jackie, Melissa; Cousins: Laquia, Dirk Jr, Brianna, Drake, Elian, Demeriette, Edward, Osbourne, Audreyanna, Michelle, Jessica, Crystal, Caitlyn, Ciara, Ciana, Najie, Rashae, Aaron, Shiann, Sterling Martin, Latina, Racquel, Rochelle, Romel, Tito Russell , Shameka Mackey , Laquel Adderly & Nakeisha Williams; Other Family and Friends including Beryl Cummings, Vernal, Stephen, Brennen, Janet Higgs, Dr. Tavette Taylor & Family, Mrs. Sybil Watson & Family, Katrina, Wayde, Aran Mckenzie, Dereal ,Kristen Major, Thomas, Mice, Darius, Sleepy, Jasmine, Quentin Sr, & Quentin Jr. Ferguson, Fabe, Carmelia Pinder, Lawrence (deceased) Edison (deceased)



Friends may pay their last respects in The Chapel at Last Mile of the Way Funeral Chapel Ltd. On Friday 22nd of April 2022 from 1:30 p.m. until 5 p.m. & again at the church on Saturday the 23rd of April 2022 from 10 a.m. until service time.