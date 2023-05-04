Funeral service for Michelle Denise “Shelly Boo” Wells, 55 yrs., a resident of Raspberry Court, Fox Hill, will be held at Centreville Seventh Day Adventist Church, Fifth Terrace, Centreville, on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. Officiating will be Dr. Michael Toote, assisted by Pastor Paul Scavella. Interment follows in Fox Hill Cemetery, Fox Hill Road.

Left with precious memories are:

Her husband of thirty-four years, George Wells.

Daughters: Georvette Rahming and Georvantae Wells

Grandsons: Isaiah, Isaac and Israel Rahming

Sisters: Sharon Davis, Jacklin Brice, Thoy Rahming, Pamela Davis, and Gloria Rolle

Brothers: Robert Outten, Pedro and Antoine Brice, Clyde, Theodore, Sid, Cy, Nelson and Clay Rahming, Frederick and Paul Brice

Nieces: Dr. Shaniqua Rayford, Tredika Davis, Kadasha Reid, DeShantae Davis, Clementina, Rebecca, Ruth, Vivian Minnis, Robyn Outten, Kara and Jessica Cartwright, Laura Lowe, Melissa Sweeting, Robyn Darville, Jewel Francis, Angelique Benior, Elizabeth Longley, Colette Francis, Ashley Thomas,Tonysha,Adia and Anya Russell, Charphane Burnside

Nephews: Patrick, Dayton, Anthony and Patricko Brice, Dakota Outten, Tristan Williams, Glen Rigby, Kendall and Emmanuel Minnis, Oral Reid, Warren Rayford, OderickBenior, Robert Francis Jr, Gilbert Francis, Jeffery Rodgers Jr, Alex Richards, Torry Cartwright

Grandnieces and Grandnephews: Kayden and Ethan Rayford,TrelandreDavis, Logan Davis and many others too numerous to mention

Brothers–in–law: Robert Francis Sr., Jeff Rodgers, Lee Richards

Sisters–in–law: Catherine Zevros, Carolyn Cartwright, Cheryl Richards, Marie Rodgers, Clelia Minnis, Zella

Son–in–law: Dennis Rahming Jr.

Aunties: Agnes Burrows, JenMcDonald , Gloria , Mary Davis, Nellie and Synidor Brice, Patrice and Loniece Wells

A host of other relatives and friends including: Ersely Johnson III and family, Sandra Meadows, Betty Culmer, Denise Russell and Family, Portia Barnett and Family, Jackie Gibson and Family, Warren and Gayle Farquharson, The Wells Family, The Francis Family, The Ingraham Family, Tanya Young, Laura Rolle, Karen Wilkinson ,Allison Rolle and Family , Phillipa Cartwright and Family, Vanda Conliffe and Family, Shan Cleare and Family, Ricardo Johnson and Family, Jeffrey and Theresa, Antonia Moss and Family, Steve Chery, Jodi Alcide and Family, CharmBurnside, Gladys Johnson, LidinUtlie, Cheryl Ferguson and Family, The Faculty and Students of Sandilands Primary School, The Faculty and Students of Kingsway Academy, The Staff Members of NUA and Bahamas First, The Engineering Family of Atlantis, The Bahamas Blind Disability Association, Centreville SDA Church Family, Maranatha SDA Church Pastor Paul Scavella and Family, Pastor Michael Toote and Family Dr. Teora Murray and Family, Charlene Greene and Family, Simone Rolle and Family, The Oncology Department of PMH, Dr Margo Munroe, Nurse Judith Demeritte and many others too numerous to mention

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 9-3:00 p.m. on Saturday & on Sunday at the church from 12:00 p.m. until service time.