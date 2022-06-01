Midnight Madness Fun Run/Walk set for Friday

Over the past two years, the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic has had its effect on sports and it has been a challenging period for athletes, coaches and sports enthusiasts. Road races, which have been ongoing in The Bahamas for many years, and has been one of the more popular physical sporting activities among Bahamians, were totally interrupted since March 2020. As the country is now trying to return to some sort of normalcy, wholesome in-person events like road races and fun run/walks are gradually returning.

To this end, the Bahamas Roadmasters Running Club (BRRC) announced the return of the Midnight Madness 10K (10-kilometer) Fun Run/Walk on the morning of June 3, 2022 (Labour Day), starting at 12:01 a.m. The event will start and end at Arawak Cay.

COVID safety protocols will be in effect and all participants will be provided with runners’ safety lights. The traffic division of the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) will provide escort service for everyone’s safety on the road.

Bahamas Roadmasters President Anastasia Turnquest said: “We want all fitness enthusiasts to come out and walk or run with us as we light up West Bay Street in support of this year’s chosen charity, R.E.A.C.H. (Resources & Education for Autism & related Challenges). Runners and walkers can enjoy the fresh ocean air as they move along the coastline, having fun and jumpstarting their long holiday weekend.”

Turnquest expressed her appreciation to the sponsors Sun-Tee, Global Insurance Agency, Bahamian Brewery (Sands Beer), Caribbean Bottling Company and J.S. Johnson.

Refreshments will be served after the event.

Registration is online at active.com, at Bahamas Welding & Fire in Centreville every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or by or contacting the running club at e-mail address bahamasroadmasters@gmail.com.

The Bahamas Roadmasters Running Club was formed in 1990 with a mandate to advance long distance running in The Bahamas. In addition to the Midnight Madness race, the club also hosts the annual Bahamas Half Marathon, 10K & 5K Race Series in November.

Daily registration for the Midnight Madness run is at Four Seasons Nursery on Infant View Road West in Chippingham from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.