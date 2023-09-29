Funeral Announcement

Mildred Elizabeth Wallace, age 80 years, a resident of Boiling Hole Subdivision, Governors Harbour, Eleuthera, and formerly of Duncan Town, Ragged Island, will be held at 10am, on Saturday, September 30th, 2023, at St Patrick’s Anglican Church, Governor’s Harbour, Eleuthera. Officiating will be Rev’d Willish Johnson. Interment will follow in St Patrick’s Anglican Church Cemetery, Governors Harbour, Eleuthera.

She is survived by Sisters: Dorothy Strachan, Lorna Major, Margavine Wallace, Victoria Wright, Azonia, Sadiemae and Gloria Wallace; Sister-in-Love: Rowena McKlewhite; Sister-in-Law: Cynthia Wallace; Brother-in-Law: Gerald Wright; Adopted Daughters: Rushell, Purtina and Doneisha McKlewhite; Granddaughter: Saadae Sands, Nine Grandsons: Thearon, Rashad, Clifford Jr., Kofe, Coye, Sean, Beze, P.J. and Jerome; Nine Great-Grandchildren: Cartier, Andreas, Rashad Jr., Shondera, Shacara, Raheem, C’Ana, Cai and Kyri. Nieces: Charmene (David) Wallace, Maxaleeta (Kemio) Swain, Fredrica (Hiram) Victor, Usma Wright, Bridgette (Errol Sr.) Kemp, Nakia (Jefferey Sr.) Moxey, Janae and Natalyia Wallace; Nephews: Desi (Aldeira)Lightbourne, Francis (Serena), Demetrie (De’Shannon), Peter and Ian (Melonie) Bethell, Montgomery (Julie), Desmond (Krista) and Daryl Wallace, Caleb (Shawn) and Sherwin(LaDonna) Major, Jace Sears, Usene (Shirnae) Wright, Rollins Colebrooke, and Valentino Wallace; Numerous Grandnieces and Grandnephews: Lorrenzo(Tiffany), Leonardo (Laura), Tevin, Tristan, Norwin, Taria, Kalyiah, Dae’Amour and Cairo, Devonnah, Azaria, Shandon, Shantia, Brianna, DaNeha, Kemia, Devonte, De’Coya, Talitha, Harvey, Lathario (Jakira), Alyssa, Arianna, Atariel, Logan, Hannah, Errol Jr., Alannah, Lyntoya, Shaquille, Arianne, Jefferey Jr., Jaciel, Jahmyia, Jahneilleo, Valentino Jr. and Sannardo; Great Grandnieces and Great Grandnephews: Kierra, Ayanna, Lorenzo Jr., Jaden, Destiny, Breon, Sarai, Alpheus Jr., Amari, Kenyan, Sophie, Amari, Ricanna, Renise, Leray, Anthony, Daniel, Lyntoya, Valentino Jr., Lyntina, Lynteisha, Lyntia, Alexio, Antonio, Rhanyi, Amirah and Tatum. Cousins: Maurice (Eliza) Wallace, Merlene (Denver) Dames, Herman Munroe, Cecil (Sherilyn), Winston (Glenys), Madge, and Bursil (Ethelyn) Wallace, Oralee Lampkin, Anne, Eunice, Calvin, Johnny and Lester Wallace, Harold, Fredrick, and Trancenell Bridgewater, Fredrica Schultz, Nicola Hanna, Delmeta Seymour, Michael, Earnel, Wilmore, Lynden and Sherry Munroe, Hilda Ferguson, Pam Johnson, Vernise Albury, Maria, Alvin, Renee, Diane, Jefferson, Juliette, Mariette, Darnell, Wellington, and Sonia Storr and their families. Her Precious Godchildren including but not limited to: Linda Munnings, Jill Wilson, Dr Freeman Lockhart, Darian Pinder, Lashelle Sands, Cornell Pinder, Tammy Smith, Sharan Petty, Patricia Bethel, Daniel and Sofie Gierszewski and Maizie Thompson; Other Relatives and friends: Enid Lockhart, The children of the late Alfreda Hepburn, Wallis (Lionel) Carey, Daniel (Maxine) Wallace, Sheila Curling, The Children of the late DeGlanville Panza, Jane Thomas, Janice Fernander, Charlene Johnson, Deann Sands, Pam Johnson, Madelin, Johnson, Shirley Bethel, Ava Gardiner, Ella Delancy, Dewitt and Nancy Fernander, Elsie and Hilton Johnson, Susan Hanna, Shirley and Lorraine Rolle, Lawerence and Gail Griffin, Margaret Patsy Thompson, Adena Pinder, Agnes Bethel, Lilly Burrows, Evangelist Shirley Burrows, Margaret Saunders, Rosemary Thompson, Dot Bethel Delancy, Beatrice Hepburn, Clifford Sands and family, The children of the late Janet and Ski Gierszewski, Andre Gardiner, The Governor’s Harbour Community including the Bethel, Burrows, Curry, Delancey, Fernander, Gardiner, Gibson, Gaitor, Griffin, Johnson, Knowles, Pinder, Petty, Rolle, Sands, Saunders, Simmons, Thompson, and Turnquest families, Rev’d. Willish Johnson and the St Patrick’s Anglican Church family, Rev’d. Kipling Johnson and the Ebeneezer Baptist Church family, Former staff of Batelco Governor’s Harbour, The family of the late Andrew Conliffe, Dr Dawn Rusell-Hermanns and the staff at BREC, Dr Teka Grant, Dr Locksley Munroe, Natalie Bonimy, Laraine Rolle, Vernice Grant, Judy Maycock, Kaye Bastian, Betsy Morris, Hon. O.A. Tommy and Shawn Turnquest, Kim and Dwayne Gibson, Emett Munroe, Sammy Wallace, Christopher Wallace, Cyril Joffre, Florinda Hepburn and their families, Descendants of Ethel Diah and Albert Wallace, the Wallace, Munroe, Lockhart, Wilson, Curling, Bridgewater, Armbrister, Maycock, Moxey, Nesbitt and Higgs families and The entire Ragged Island Community and a host of other friends and relatives, too numerous to mention at this difficult time.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects at Cedar Crest Funeral Home and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Baillou Hill Roads, (TODAY) Thursday, September 28th, 2023, from 12 noon to 5pm, Friday, September 29th, 2023, at Ebenezer Baptist Church, Cupids Cay, Governor’s Harbour, from 6pm to 10pm, and at St. Patrick’s Anglican Church, Governor’s Harbour on Saturday, from 9am until service time.