Death Announcement

Mildred Rolle age 49 of Pinewood Gardens and formerly of Farmer’s Hill Exuma died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Monday December 13, 2021.

She is survived by her Father: Gladstone Rolle Sr, 5 Brothers: Arthur, Leslie, Nehemiah, Gladstone Jr. and Shavargo; 8 Sisters: Susian, Irene, Virginia, Louise, Jennie, Judlyn, Jackie, Stephanie and a host of other relatives and friends.

Professional comforting care is provided by Curtis Memorial Mortuary. Funeral announcements will be made at a later date.