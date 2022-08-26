Miller blasts PLP ‘hogs’

Former Tall Pines MP Leslie Miller, a former Cabinet minister in the Christie administration, has blasted “PLP hogs” he accused of using their connections to public office to benefit themselves to the detriment of the Bahamian people.

Miller, who was a guest on “Hard Copy” on Peace 107.5 FM with Steve McKinney on Wednesday, said there are certain elected PLP members whom he helped get elected, but does not now care to ever see or speak to again.

“Wake up,” Miller admonished, in a general reference to the PLP MPs he termed a disappointment.

“You have an obligation to the people. … I mad as hell. You have an obligation to those who [elected you].

“They can’t even get a contract. The hogs give it to themselves and their friends. I saying it publicly today. I am sick and tired of it.

“It is wrong and they did it last time when we were giving out books and pencils and the stuff Adrian [Fox] bought, the school stuff. In one day they took it all. Them and couple of [their] crew.

“They [are] hogs. I don’t speak to them. I don’t deal with hogs. Hogs supposed to be on the damn kitchen table, cut up and seasoned as ham.”

Miller said he receives calls daily from constituents expressing their disappointment in the MPs who they are unable to reach and who have failed to provide any assistance in any way.

Miller said the situation “is not right” and “bothers” him.

He also said, “As I sit here before you today, there’s a couple in there that I would wish to stay out of their ambit.

“When you call them on the phone they hang up on you, even though you walked the streets with them.

“And some of them like to lie. I hate a liar. I told one of them the other day, he called me [and said] ‘Somebody said you called me a liar’.

“I said, ‘You want me to say it again? I said you are a liar. And guess what? Leslie Miller will never campaign with you again as long as breath is in my body … and I mean that from here to Christ because you claim to be a man of [your] word’.

“I don’t like liars. And I always tell them, ‘You should never be above those that you represent. You cannot be better than the people who put you where you are to act on their behalf’.”

Miller added, “The attitude some of them [got] is scary. It scares me.

“I get a lot of calls. People call me every day. A lady called me this morning 7:30 … ‘Mr. Miller, you been to my house … Mr. Miller, I know he wasn’t going to be no good. I tell you he wasn’t going to be no good. You tell me he’s a good ‘fella’; give him a break so my house voted for him’.

“I said, ‘yeah’. [She said] ‘So now you got to carry my load. My daughter need to get sort out’.”

But Miller said, “I can’t even call the damn fella.”

McKinney interjected that last week on his show, he challenged someone in authority in the Davis administration to give him a call to discuss certain matters of importance, including plans for citizenship legislation.

But he said they have been non-responsive.

Miller’s daughter is the member of Parliament for Seabreeze, Leslia Miller-Brice.

Speaking generally, Miller predicted, “Some things gone happen in this country as time goes by. The first anniversary (of the PLP’s election to power) is next month.

“[Prime Minister Philip] Davis has done a commendable job. He’s got love in his heart for the Bahamian people, but you ask me an honest question, I give you an answer on the crew who there, all of them, one to 10.

“I [ain’t] giving no answer. Some I love dearly. Some I will go with tonight if they call me. Some of them, if I never see them again, it would be too soon. Never, I say.

“If I never see their shadow, it would be too soon for Leslie Miller.”

Miller said constituents in areas most in need are being ignored.

He added, “And some of these damn cronies, the cronies, them set who hang around, them bloodsuckers, who actually never made a contribution financially or otherwise in their life but they just grab and grab and grab and they get all and the woman call me every day crying … the other crew living high off the hog.”