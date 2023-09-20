Miller new financial controller of Guardian Media Group

Latoya Miller, who joined The Nassau Guardian in December 2006 as assistant financial controller, has been promoted to financial controller of Guardian Media Group.

In her 17 years as assistant financial controller, Miller has been known for her efficiency, integrity and unwavering dedication to the company.

In her new role, she will be in charge of the Guardian Media Group financials (The Nassau Guardian, Star 106.5fm, Print Masters and Guardian Radio).

“In this new role, Latoya will no doubt continue to carry out her new duties with the same level of integrity and competence she has been demonstrating,” said Guardian Media Group Chief Operating Officer Wanda Williams.

Responding to the announcement, Miller said, “I am grateful to the owners for their continued confidence in me over the past 17 years and for my promotion to the role of financial controller of Guardian Media Group. There are many inspiring ideas brewing within the walls of this company as it pertains to the growth and sustenance of our brands. I am excited for the opportunity to play a more critical role in this process.”

Miller’s promotion took effect September 1, 2023.

It comes as the company embarks on exciting and progressive moves designed to better position the media organization in an age of digital media and evolving demands of readers, viewers and clients.