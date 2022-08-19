Miller-Uibo cruises into women’s 400m final

FREEPORT, Grand Bahama ‑ Given the 90-degree plus weather in the morning session of the opening day of the 4th Anita Doherty North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) Track and Field Championships, no one expected jaw-dropping performances, but still Bahamian athletes gave it their all in front of the home crowd at the Grand Bahama Sports Complex here in Freeport, Grand Bahama.

Enduring the intense heat and humidity, Bahamian two-time Olympic and World Champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo showed why she is the absolute best in the world in the one-lap event.

Miller-Uibo cruised to an opening round performance of 50.84 seconds, easily winning her semifinal heat and qualifying for Saturday’s final.

Running out of the center of the track in lane four, Miller-Uibo got out to her usual fast start and ran a controlled race. She eased up on the home stretch, cruising to the tape.

Jamaican Stephenie-Ann McPherson finished second in that heat in 51.65 seconds and Kyra Constantine completed the automatic qualifiers from the first semifinal heat, finishing third in 51.93 seconds.

“I’m just going to give God all the thanks and praise. This is going to be my last 400 for the season so I just want to have a good showing,” said Miller-Uibo. “It feels good to be home. I just wanted to make the transition to the final as easy as we could and get ready for the final.”

Commonwealth Games Champion and the bronze medalist from the Oregon World Championships Sada Williams, of Barbados, is the second-fastest qualifier for the final, winning her semifinal heat in 51.48 seconds. Calderon Roxana Gomez, of Cuba, finished second in that semifinal heat in 51.57 seconds, and Natassha McDonald, of Canada, grabbed the other automatic qualifying spot for the final, finishing third in that semifinal heat, in 51,65 seconds.

” It’s hot and I’m very tired. It’s to the point where I can’t wait until the season is over,” said Williams. “I was looking forward to this meet, and running against these great ladies is always a good thing. I’m looking forward to the final. I’m just going out there and hoping for the best.”

The other Bahamian in the women’s 400m Jenae Ambrose was fifth in her semifinal heat and finished 11th overall in 57.58 seconds.

“It was an ok race for me. I felt some discomfort out there but I didn’t want to stop,” said Ambrose. “I just went out there and handled the pain as well as I could. At this point, I’m just glad to be done for the season. It was good to be out there Shaunae. Just seeing her success makes me want to train harder.”

As for Miller-Uibo, she said the whole ordeal about her giving up the 400m was a bit overblown. She said it’s still her favorite event.

“I think a lot of people took it the wrong way. I’m going to start training for the 200, but I’m still going to do some 400s throughout the season. It’s just that I want to get a little more speed and focus more on the 200, but I love the 400. It’s still my favorite event and I’m one of the best at it so I’m not going to just give it up.”

Miller-Uibo said she’s dealing with the heat as best as she can, trying to stay hydrated, and Bahamians could expect a grand performance in the final.

“It’s a lot more humid than I think all of us expected, but we went out there and made the best of it,” she said. “I’m just going to go out there and give it my all and put on a show for the Bahamian people.”

Regarding her aquamarine, gold and black mixture in her hair, Miller-Uibo said she wanted to represent the ‘242’ (The Bahamas’ area code) in every form and fashion and show her love and appreciation to the Bahamian people in her own way.

“I just wanted to represent a little bit of Bahamian flavor and have some fun with it like I usually do and it came out pretty cute, so I’m happy with it,” she said.

The women’s 400m final is set for 6:15 p.m. on Saturday. The start list is yet to be released, but Miller-Uibo is expected to have one of the preferred lanes in the middle of the track.

The opening ceremony of the NACAC Championships is set for 6 p.m. Friday evening.